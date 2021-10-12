Log in
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
Southwest Airlines : Thinking about buying stock in Gaotu Techedu, Camber Energy, Sphere 3D, BioNano Genomics, or Southwest Airlines?

10/12/2021 | 10:51am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for GOTU, CEI, ANY, BNGO, and LUV.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-gaotu-techedu-camber-energy-sphere-3d-bionano-genomics-or-southwest-airlines-301398227.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
