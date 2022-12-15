Southwest Airlines customer service employees approve new labor deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines customer service employees overwhelmingly ratified a new five-year collective bargaining agreement that includes an immediate 13.1% wage increase, the IAM union said on Thursday.

The agreement covers 8,300 customer representatives and service agents and includes a 25.1% general wage increase over four years which IAM said will put its members at the top of the airline industry's pay scale for customer service employees.

