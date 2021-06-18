Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Airlines Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwest Airlines : celebrates 50 years of giving people the freedom to fly by unveiling Freedom One, a high-flying tribute to the nation, military, and the airline's more than 50,000 Employees

06/18/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS -Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) (the 'Company') today celebrates the 50th Anniversary of its first flight by thanking Employees by offering a gift of 50,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards® points. The Nation's largest domestic carrier also unveiled Freedom One, a Boeing 737-800 emblazoned with a stylized flag of the United States of America.

'The word 'freedom' has significant meaning to the People and history of Southwest Airlines,' said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines' Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. 'We're eternally grateful to those who have served and are currently serving in our Armed Forces-including the more than 7,400 veterans and 1,500 military spouses in our Southwest Family. Our Purpose is to connect People to what's important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel. We simply couldn't fulfill our Purpose if not for the sacrifices and dedication of our military men and women. We appreciate their service and bravery in providing a blanket of freedom for our country.'

Freedom One was unveiled to Southwest® Employees during a Company celebration at the Southwest Airlines® Technical Operations Hangar at William P. Hobby International Airport in Houston, where attendees included Southwest Military Ambassadors, Military Council, winners of the Company's prestigious President's Award, and others. Military Ambassadors are Southwest Employees who are veterans and military spouses. They serve as a resource for the Company to foster inclusion for veterans and service members.

The specialty planefeatures 50 stars and 13 stripes and becomes a high-flying tribute to 50 years of Southwest Airlines service with a symbol of unwavering pride for our Nation and its heroes. It is the first Boeing 737-800 to join the airline's unique paint schemes. Other special paint schemes on Southwest Boeing 737-700s include: Arizona One, California One, Colorado One, Florida One, Illinois One, Lone Star One (Texas), Louisiana One, Maryland One, Missouri One, Nevada One, New Mexico One, and Tennessee One.

Before unveiling Freedom One, Kelly announced Southwest is offering an Employee gift to recognize and appreciate active Southwest Employees in the milestone moment for Southwest Airlines: 50,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points deposited later this year into the account of each Employee who chooses to accept the gift.

'Southwest revolutionized the travel industry since our very first flight on June 18, 1971-a time when less than 15% of Americans ever had traveled by air,' said Kelly at the Employee celebration. 'The People of Southwest democratized the skies with friendly, reliable, and affordable air travel, and what better way to honor you, our Employees, on our 50th Anniversary than by offering a gift of 50,000 Rapid Rewards points.'

Southwest's first flights operated on what was known as the Texas Triangle, between Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Throughout the next fifty years, Southwest grew to become the nation's largest domestic airline, carrying up to 1 in the 4 travelers in the United States. Today, Southwest operates one of the world's largest fleets of Boeing 737s, serves 121 destinations throughout North America, Employs more than 56,000 People, and is consistently ranked among the best airlines and best employers in the world.

Following the Southwest Employee celebration, Freedom One departed Houston, headed for Dallas. Pilots and Flight Attendants onboard are Southwest Employees who served in the military or in the reserves. Additionally, a military veteran dispatched the flight from Southwest's Network Operations Control facility in Dallas. As the aircraft approached Dallas, it followed the Federal Aviation Administration's HERBZ navigational flight path to the airport, recently named in honor of Southwest Founder Herb Kelleher.

Customers are invited to share their photos of Freedom One using #FreedomOne on social media. Freedom One merchandise will be available for purchase beginning June 21 online at Southwest The Store.

To access Freedom One broadcast qualityfootage and high-res images, as well as photos from the Southwest Employee celebration, visit swamedia.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton both on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs both on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. both on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and will begin service to Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29; Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.  

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.  

Media Contacts:

Visit the Southwest Newsroom at swamedia.com for multi-media assets and other Company news.

Media Relations Team: 214-792-4847, option 1

# # #

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 20:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
04:41pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES  : celebrates 50 years of giving people the freedom to fly by..
PU
04:06pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES  : Celebrates 50 Years Of Giving People The Freedom To Fly By..
PR
06/17Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outa..
RE
06/17Net outage hits Australian firms, central bank
RE
06/17AMERICAN AIRLINES  : Websites of major U.S. airlines face outage - Downdetector
RE
06/16SOUTHWEST AIRLINES  : still struggling with flight delays, cancellations
AQ
06/16SOUTHWEST AIRLINES'  : big offer Honors 50th Anniversary of first flight; Carrie..
AQ
06/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/15Southwest Airlines cancels 500 flights after computer glitch grounds fleet
RE
06/15SOUTHWEST AIRLINES  : suffers technology problem for second straight day
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 188 M - -
Net income 2021 114 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 448x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32 863 M 32 863 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 56 051
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 69,65 $
Last Close Price 55,57 $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Kathleen A. Merill Chief Information & Technology Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.19.22%32 863
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.40.96%14 258
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD43.18%4 865
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY6.01%3 551
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD13.20%2 259
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.55.27%2 190