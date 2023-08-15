The company will share the details of the agreement directly with the its ramp, operations, provisioning, and cargo agents, it said.
(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Tuesday it reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union Local 555, which represents 17,120 workers.
The company will share the details of the agreement directly with the its ramp, operations, provisioning, and cargo agents, it said.
(Reporting by Ananta agarwal; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
