  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Airlines Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
Southwest Airlines resumes flights delayed by weather data glitch

06/15/2021 | 01:25am EDT
(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines began resuming flight operations across the United States late on Monday after they had been delayed for hours over a technical glitch in a weather information system, the company said.

The ground stop, or halt in flights, aimed to ensure crew and customer safety as Southwest worked with a vendor of weather data to restore connectivity, an airline spokesman said in a statement.

"Our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues...preventing transmission of weather information required to safely operate our aircraft," the spokesman said in the emailed statement.

Several hundred flights were affected as the glitch came near the end of the operational day, he added, but did not give the exact number.

The company apologised to customers for the resulting "stress and frustration" after many complained on social media.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 187 M - -
Net income 2021 102 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 720x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 874 M 33 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 56 051
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 69,40 $
Last Close Price 57,28 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Kathleen A. Merill Chief Information & Technology Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.22.89%33 874
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.49.21%15 092
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD48.46%5 173
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY11.51%3 736
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD21.11%2 427
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.45.94%2 070