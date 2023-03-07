Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Airlines Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-07 pm EST
33.37 USD   -0.63%
05:29pSouthwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
PR
12:17aU.S. FAA, NTSB probe new airline runway incident
RE
03/07SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

03/07/2023 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

March 14, 2023



Time: 

9:40am ET



Speaker: 

Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer



Web Address: 

www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301765134.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
05:29pSouthwest Airlines to Present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference
PR
12:17aU.S. FAA, NTSB probe new airline runway incident
RE
03/07SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06Southwest airlines offers rapid rewards members three new opportunities to accelerate t..
PR
03/06Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire
AQ
03/06Fitch Affirms Kansas City Airport's (MO) Special Obligation Bonds at 'A'; Outlook Stabl..
AQ
03/05Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Havana after cabin fills with smoke
RE
03/01Delta Pilots Approve 34% Pay Raise in New Four-Year Contract
MT
02/28Biden nominee says FAA needs permanent leader, warns agency at 'crossroads'
RE
02/24S&P 500 Extends Losing Streak as Fed's Focus on Fighting Inflation Spooks Wall Street
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
More recommendations