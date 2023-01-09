Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Airlines Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUV   US8447411088

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

(LUV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:02 2023-01-09 pm EST
35.34 USD   +1.26%
11:28aSouthwest's credit impact due to flight cancellations manageable - Moody's
RE
06:33aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Alibaba, Tilray Brands Poised to Rise
MT
01/09SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwest's credit impact due to flight cancellations manageable - Moody's

01/09/2023 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Travellers deal with weather cancellations at Chicago Midway International Airport

(Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said Southwest Airlines Co's flight cancellations during the holiday season will cost it hundreds of millions of dollars but the resulting credit impact would be manageable owing to strong liquidity and continuing demand for air travel.

A severe winter storm right before Christmas coupled with Southwest's outdated systems caused havoc on the airline's operations, causing over 16,000 flight cancellations between December 22 and December 31.

The Moody's report, dated January 5, stated it expects ultimate costs related to refunds and compensations to passengers would be above $500 million, but the company's $13 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $10 billion in debt can give the airline crucial cushioning to manage costs and invest in operational efficiencies.

Moody's believes the impact on Southwest's passenger volumes and finances will barely be noticeable by this spring and beyond.

The mass cancellations during the peak season for U.S. airlines will result in a pre-tax hit of $725 million to $825 million to quarterly earnings, Southwest said on Friday, having earlier forecast a strong profit.

The Texas-based carrier promised a thorough review of its operations after being criticized by unions and attracting scrutiny from the U.S. government.

The holiday travel meltdown has tarnished the carrier's brand for now, but it will not permanently damage it due to the company's competitive pricing and generally reliable service across a majority of its network, said Moody's.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
11:28aSouthwest's credit impact due to flight cancellations manageable - Moody's
RE
06:33aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Alibaba, Tilray Brands Pois..
MT
01/09SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/06Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
AQ
01/06Consumer Cos Up After Modest Jobs Growth -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
01/06Southwest's strong 2022 rebound soured by holiday debacle
AQ
01/06Southwest Airlines : CEO Bob Jordan Provides Update on Taking Care of our Customers
AQ
01/06Conflicting signals, erratic movements
MS
01/06Southwest Airlines to Record Fourth-Quarter Loss Following Mass December Flight Cancell..
MT
01/06Southwest Airlines : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 077 M - -
Net income 2022 1 066 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 829 M 20 829 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 64 123
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 35,08 $
Average target price 48,61 $
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Jordan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tammy Romo Manager-Financial Reporting
Gary C. Kelly Executive Chairman
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Kathleen A. Merill VP-Corporate Delivery Operations & Reservations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.4.19%20 829
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.11.48%9 216
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD1.11%5 211
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD-6.87%2 362
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.56%2 271
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION1.27%1 678