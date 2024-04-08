9:59 a.m. ET -- Southwest Airlines is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident in which an engine cover fell off a Southwest Airlines-flown Boeing 737-800 jet during takeoff from Denver, Colorado, on Sunday. The FAA said Flight 3695, which was headed for Houston, Texas, returned safely to the Denver around 8:15 a.m. after its crew reported that an engine cover fell off during takeoff and struck a wing flap. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

04-08-24 1016ET