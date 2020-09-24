Log in
SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.    SWX

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SWX)
09/24 04:10:00 pm
61.66 USD   +2.63%
04:45pSOUTHWEST GAS : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
PU
04:31pSOUTHWEST GAS : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
PR
08/14SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Southwest Gas : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

09/24/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock


Payable    

December 1, 2020

Of Record   

November 16, 2020

Dividend    

$0.57 per share

The dividend equates to $2.28 per share on an annualized basis.  The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.  Centuri derives revenue primarily from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-declares-fourth-quarter-2020-dividend-301137739.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
