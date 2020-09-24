Log in
Southwest Gas : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

09/24/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

September 24, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock

Payable

December 1, 2020

Of Record

November 16, 2020

Dividend

$0.57 per share

The dividend equates to $2.28 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporationprovides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Centuri derives revenue primarily from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-declares-fourth-quarter- 2020-dividend-301137739.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

For Shareholders information, contact: Ken Kenny, (702) 876-7237, ken.kenny@swgas.com; For media information, contact: Sean Corbett, (702) 876-7219, sean.corbett@swgas.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 20:44:05 UTC
