Southwest Gas : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
September 24, 2020
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:
Common Stock
|
Payable
|
December 1, 2020
|
Of Record
|
November 16, 2020
|
Dividend
|
$0.57 per share
The dividend equates to $2.28 per share on an annualized basis. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.
Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:
Southwest Gas Corporationprovides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.
Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Centuri derives revenue primarily from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems.
For Shareholders information, contact: Ken Kenny, (702) 876-7237, ken.kenny@swgas.com; For media information, contact: Sean Corbett, (702) 876-7219, sean.corbett@swgas.com
