  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SWX   US8448951025

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SWX)
Southwest Gas : Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

09/22/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following fourth quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock


Payable

December 1, 2021

Of Record

November 15, 2021

Dividend

$0.595 per share

The dividend equates to $2.38 per share on an annualized basis.  The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.  Centuri derives revenue primarily from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-declares-fourth-quarter-2021-dividend-301383149.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
