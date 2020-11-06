Log in
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. : Announces Conference Call

11/06/2020 | 05:10am EST

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2020 third quarter and twelve-months results on Friday, November 6, 2020.

The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date: 

FRIDAY, November 6, 2020

Time: 

1:00 P.M. (ET)

Telephone number: 

(877) 419-3678

International telephone number: 

(614) 610-1910

Conference ID: 

6548543

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.comAlternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on November 6, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 6548543.  The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-announces-conference-call-301164153.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
