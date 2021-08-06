Log in
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. : Announces Conference Call

08/06/2021 | 05:01am EDT
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2021 second quarter and twelve-months results on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:                                                          FRIDAY, August 6, 2021
Time:                                                         1:00 P.M. (ET)
Telephone number:                                 (877) 419-3678
International telephone number:           (614) 610-1910
Conference ID:                                         9682813

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.comAlternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on August 6, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 9682813.  The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Friday, August 13, 2021.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-announces-conference-call-301345404.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
