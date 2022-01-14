Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWX   US8448951025

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SWX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwest Gas : Proud To Expand its Service Territory in Graham County

01/14/2022 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southwest Gas Proud To Expand its Service Territory in Graham County

January 14, 2022

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission, the transition of the natural gas service provider for customers in Graham County from Graham County Utilities Inc. (GCU) to Southwest Gas is set to formally begin Jan. 18. Southwest Gas is excited to welcome customers from GCU and is committed to making the transition a seamless experience.

"We are excited to welcome these additional 5,300 Graham County customers to the Southwest Gas family. We take great pride in being good community partners and are proud to have more citizens of Graham County join our growing customer base, which now serves more than one million customers throughout Arizona," said John Hester, president and CEO of Southwest Gas. "We are committed to providing excellent, safe and reliable service to our new customers in Graham County."

Southwest Gas has committed to establishing a local operation facility in Graham County. In the meantime, Southwest Gas will place a payment kiosk at the Graham County Electric Cooperative office to allow customers to pay their bills at a familiar location. Customers can learn more about Southwest Gas, how to pay monthly bills, assistance programs, and more at www.swgas.com.

"During this time, GCU customers should expect to receive the same service they have come to rely on," said Julie Williams, Southwest Gas Southern Arizona vice president. "GCU and Southwest Gas are excited about the future and are looking forward to making this transition as seamless as possible."

GCU customers transitioning to Southwest Gas will continue to pay their current GCU rates until conclusion of Southwest Gas'current general rate case application, recently filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission. GCU customers will have access to Southwest Gas assistance programs, including Low Income discounts, Customer Owned Yard Line relocations, Bill Assistance, Energy Efficiency and Energy Share Programs. Customers are encouraged to visit swgas.com/assistfor more information on these programs.

About Southwest Gas

Celebrating 90 years of providing clean, affordable natural gas service, Southwest Gas Corporation proudly serves over 2 million customers in Arizona, California and Nevada with clean and affordable natural gas, safely and reliably. For more information about Southwest Gas, please visit www.swgas.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-proud-to-expand-its-service-territory-in-graham-county-301461438.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation

Sean Corbett, 702-876-7219, Sean.Corbett@swgas.com

Disclaimer

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 20:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.
03:32pSOUTHWEST GAS : Proud To Expand its Service Territory in Graham County
PU
01/12Analysis-Elliott, Ancora lead hedge funds in pushing for more women on boards
RE
01/03SOUTHWEST GAS : Completes Acquisition of Questar Pipeline From Dominion Energy - Form 8-K
PU
01/03SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
01/03SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creatio..
AQ
2021Energy Stocks Edging Higher, Propelled by Outsized 2021 Commodity Gains
MT
2021Energy Stocks Staging Small Rebound This Afternoon
MT
2021Southwest Gas Holdings Completes Acquisition of Questar Pipeline From Dominion Energy
PR
2021Dominion Energy Completes $1.98 Billion Questar Pipelines Sale to Southwest Gas Holding..
MT
2021Dominion Energy Announces Closing of Sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 558 M - -
Net income 2021 231 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 3 982 M 3 982 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 11 149
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 65,95 $
Average target price 76,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John P. Hester President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory J. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Melarkey Chairman
Karen S. Haller Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, Executive VP
Robert L. Boughner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.-5.85%3 982
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED0.00%29 134
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.27%20 846
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-4.54%12 806
UGI CORPORATION-0.11%9 585
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.34%8 783