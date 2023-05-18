Southwest Gas : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
RATEMAKING JURISDICTIONS AND REGULATORY AGENCIES
Southwest Gas Corporation (Southwest Gas) is subject to regulation by the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC), the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN), and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). These commissions regulate public utility rates, practices, facilities, and service territories in their respective states.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulates a wholly owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas, Great Basin Gas Transmission Company (Great Basin), and the rates it charges for transportation of gas directly to certain end-users and the transportation and storage of gas to various local distribution companies for resale in northern Nevada and northern California.
Shown below is a list of Southwest Gas' ratemaking jurisdictions and the corresponding regulatory agency having jurisdiction:
A list of the commissioners appointed or elected to the various regulatory agencies follows this page.
SUMMARY OF COMMISSIONER STATUS BY JURISDICTION
April 2023
ARIZONA
Five members, elected statewide to four-year staggered terms. Governor appoints replacements, if position is vacated.
Chairman Jim O'Connor
Rep.
Term ends
01/01/2025
Commissioner Kevin Thompson
Rep.
Term ends
01/01/2027
Commissioner Nick Myers
Rep.
Term ends
01/01/2027
Commissioner Anna Tovar
Dem.
Term ends
01/01/2025
Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson
Rep.
Term ends
01/01/2025
Executive Director Doug Clark
CALIFORNIA
Five members, appointed to six-year staggered terms by Governor and confirmed by Senate.
President Alice Bushing Reynolds
Dem.
Term ends
12/31/2026
Commissioner Genevieve A. Shiroma
Dem.
Term ends
12/31/2024
Commissioner Darcie Houck
Dem.
Term ends
12/31/2026
Commissioner John Reynolds
Dem.
Term ends
12/31/2028
Commissioner Karen Douglas
Dem.
Term ends
12/31/2028
Executive Director Rachel Peterson
NEVADA
Three members, appointed to four-year staggered terms by Governor; no confirmation required.
Chairwoman Hayley Williamson
Dem.
Term ends
04/29/2023
Commissioner Tammy Cordova
N.P.
Term ends
06/21/2024
Commissioner C.J. Manthe
Rep.
Term ends
09/30/2025
Executive Director Stephanie Mullen
FERC
Up to five members, appointed to five-year staggered terms by President and confirmed by U.S. Senate.
Chairman Willie L. Phillips
Dem.
Term ends
06/30/2026
Commissioner James Danly
Rep.
Term ends
06/30/2023
Commissioner Allison Clements
Dem.
Term ends
06/30/2024
Commissioner Mark C. Christie
Rep.
Term ends
06/30/2025
Secretary Kimberly D. Bose
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY REGULATORY FILINGS
ADDITIONAL
ADDITIONAL
PERCENT
OVERALL
RATE OF
MARGIN
MARGIN
AUTHORIZED
RATE OF
RETURN ON
COMMON
FILING
TEST
FILING
EFFECTIVE
REQUESTED
AUTHORIZED
OF REQUESTED
RETURN
COMMON EQUITY
EQUITY
JURISDICTION
TYPE [1]
PERIOD
DATE
DATE
($mm)
($mm) [2]
AMOUNTS
GRANTED
GRANTED
RATIO
NEVADA
Docket No. 20-05028 (SNV) [3]
VIER
05/27/19
01/01/21
(1.8)
(1.8)
100
6.52
9.25
49.26
Docket No. 21-09034 (SNV)
GIR
09/30/21
01/01/22
(1.7)
(1.7)
100
6.52
9.25
49.26
Docket No. 21-09034 (NNV)
GIR
09/30/21
01/01/22
(0.2)
(0.2)
100
6.75
9.25
49.26
Docket No. 21-09001 (SNV) [4]
GRC
05/31/21
09/01/21
04/01/22
21.3
12.8
60
6.30
9.40
50.00
Docket No. 21-09001 (NNV) [4]
GRC
05/31/21
09/01/21
04/01/22
2.5
1.3
53
6.56
9.40
50.00
Docket No. 22-11017 (SNV) [3]
VIER
11/15/22
TBD
1.1
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
ARIZONA
Docket No. G-01551A-16-0107
COYL
02/27/19
11/07/19
3.2
0.0
50
7.42
9.50
51.70
Docket No. G-01551A-16-0107
VSP
02/27/19
11/07/19
9.5
0.0
30
5.71
9.50
51.70
Docket No. G-01551A-19-0055
GRC
01/31/19
05/01/19
01/01/21
80.7
36.8
46
7.03
9.10
51.10
Docket No. G-01551A-19-0055
COYL
05/28/21
11/09/21
13.7
13.7
100
7.42
9.50
51.70
Docket No. G-01551A-19-0055 [5]
VSP
05/28/21
11/09/21
59.9
59.9
100
5.71
9.50
51.70
Docket No. G-01551A-19-0055
COYL
02/28/22
06/01/22
3.4
3.4
100
7.03
9.10
51.10
Docket No. G-01551A-21-0368
GRC
08/31/21
12/03/21
02/01/23
90.7
54.28
60
6.73
9.30
50.00
Docket No. G-01551A-21-0368
COYL
02/28/23
TBD
4.3
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
CALIFORNIA
Application 19-08-015 (SCA)
GRC
12/31/21
08/30/19
04/01/21
6.8
3.0
44
7.11
10.00
52.00
Application 19-08-015 (NCA/SLT)
GRC
12/31/21
08/30/19
04/01/21
6.0
3.4
57
7.44
10.00
52.00
Advice Letter No. 1117 (SCA)
Attrition
11/27/19
01/01/20
2.1
2.1
100
6.83
10.10
55.00
Advice Letter No. 1117 (NCA/SLT)
Attrition
11/27/19
01/01/20
0.8
0.8
100
8.18
10.10
55.00
Advice Letter No. 1191 (SCA)
Attrition
11/24/21
01/01/22
2.2
2.2
100
7.11
10.00
52.00
Advice Letter No. 1191 (NCA/SLT)
Attrition
11/24/21
01/01/22
0.9
0.9
100
7.44
10.00
52.00
Advice Letter No. 1195 (NCA)
Attrition
12/22/21
02/01/22
0.1
0.1
100
7.44
10.00
52.00
Advice Letter No. 1235 (SCA)
Attrition
11/24/21
01/01/23
1.9
1.9
100
7.11
10.00
52.00
Advice Letter No. 1235 (NCA/SLT)
Attrition
11/24/21
01/01/23
0.3
0.3
100
7.44
10.00
52.00
Advice Letter No. 1241 (NCA)
Attrition
12/22/21
02/01/23
1.3
1.3
100
7.44
10.00
52.00
FERC
Docket No. RP14-540
GRC
08/31/14
02/28/14
09/01/14
9.0
2.4
27
[6]
[6]
[6]
Docket No. CP14-509 (2015 Elko Expansion)
Expansion
06/27/14
01/06/16
6.0
6.0
100
[7]
[7]
[7]
Docket No. CP17-471 (2018 Expansion)
Expansion
07/05/17
11/26/18
3.3
3.3
100
[7]
[7]
[7]
Docket No. RP19-1291
GRC
11/30/19
05/31/19
12/01/19
7.1
(0.7)
NM
[8]
[8]
[8]
[1] GRC = General Rate Case; VIER = Variable Interest Expense Recovery Mechanism; GIR=Gas Infrastructure Replacement; COYL=Customer Owned Yard Lines;
Attrition = Annual Attrition Filing and Automatic Trigger Mechanism for Cost of Capital; VSP = Vintage Steel Pipe.
[2] Authorized amounts do not include the effect of lower depreciation rates, which contribute to an increase in operating income.
[3] Represents the net change in margin resulting from the Average Variable Interest Rate (AVIR).
[4] Additional margin requested reflects amounts requested at certification, excluding $4.9M associated with non cost-of-service COVID regulatory asset and contract revenues adjustment.
[5] Effective 11/1/2021, rate to recover revenue begins 3/1/2022 with recovery over 3 years.
[6] Stipulation - Not Identified in Order. Decision authorized a pre-tax rate of return of 11.50 percent.
[7] Stipulation in Docket No. RP14-540 authorized a pre-tax rate of return of 11.50 percent.
[8] Stipulation - Not Identified in Order. Stipulation authorized pre-tax rate of return of 9.90 percent.
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Results of Consolidated Operations
Contribution to net income - natural gas distribution
$
154,380
$
187,135
$
159,118
$
163,171
$
138,842
$
156,818
$
119,423
$
111,625
$
116,872
$
124,169
Contribution to net income - utility infrastructure services*
2,065
40,420
74,862
52,404
44,977
38,360
32,618
26,692
24,254
21,151
Contribution to net income (loss) - pipeline and storage***
(283,733)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Contribution to net income (loss) - corporate and administrative*
(76,002)
(26,776)
(1,656)
(1,639)
(1,542)
(1,337)
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)*
$
(203,290)
$
200,779
$
232,324
$
213,936
$
182,277
$
193,841
$
152,041
$
138,317
$
141,126
$
145,320
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(3.10)
$
3.39
$
4.15
$
3.94
$
3.69
$
4.04
$
3.20
$
2.94
$
3.04
$
3.14
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(3.10)
$
3.39
$
4.14
$
3.94
$
3.68
$
4.04
$
3.18
$
2.92
$
3.01
$
3.11
Average common shares
65,558
59,145
55,998
54,245
49,419
47,965
47,469
46,992
46,494
46,318
Average shares (assuming dilution)
65,558
59,259
56,076
54,312
49,476
47,991
47,814
47,383
46,944
46,758
Results of Natural Gas Distribution
Gas operating revenues
$
1,935,069
$
1,521,790
$
1,350,585
$
1,368,939
$
1,357,728
$
1,302,308
$
1,321,412
$
1,454,639
$
1,382,087
$
1,300,154
Net cost of gas sold
789,216
430,907
342,837
385,164
419,388
355,045
397,121
563,809
505,356
436,001
Operating margin
1,145,853
1,090,883
1,007,748
983,775
938,340
947,263
924,291
890,830
876,731
864,153
Operations and maintenance expense **
491,928
438,550
406,382
422,174
404,813
391,321
381,964
369,832
368,313
361,422
Depreciation and amortization
263,043
253,398
235,295
215,620
191,816
201,922
233,463
213,455
204,144
193,848
Taxes other than income taxes
83,197
80,343
63,460
62,328
59,898
57,946
52,376
49,393
47,252
45,551
Operating income
307,685
318,592
302,611
283,653
281,813
296,074
256,488
258,150
257,022
263,332
Other income (deductions)**
(6,884)
(4,559)
(6,590)
9,517
(17,240)
(6,388)
(11,484)
(21,075)
(8,254)
(11,231)
Net interest deductions
115,880
97,560
101,148
95,026
81,740
69,733
66,997
64,095
68,299
62,555
Income before income taxes
184,921
216,473
194,873
198,144
182,833
219,953
178,007
172,980
180,469
189,546
Income tax expense
30,541
29,338
35,755
34,973
43,991
63,135
58,584
61,355
63,597
65,377
Contribution to consolidated net income
$
154,380
$
187,135
$
159,118
$
163,171
$
138,842
$
156,818
$
119,423
$
111,625
$
116,872
$
124,169
*Reflects transaction-related deal and financing costs associated with MountainWest and Riggs Distler acquisitions in 2021, as well as stockholder activism/settlement and strategic review costs in 2022. To a lesser extent, acquisition and related financing costs were reflected in utility infrastructure services results in earlier periods.
**To reflect the impacts of the Company's 2018 adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") update, "Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Post-retirement Benefit Cost," non-service components of these costs have been reclassified from Operations and maintenance expense to Other income (deductions) for 2013-2017, with no impact to earnings overall.
***Reflects results at MountainWest including impairment loss.
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
AT DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands)
2022*
2021**
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
ASSETS
Net regulated operations plant
$
7,024,500
$
7,594,022
$
6,176,081
$
5,685,197
$
5,093,238
$
4,523,650
$
4,131,971
$
3,891,085
$
3,658,383
$
3,486,108
Other property and investments
1,281,172
1,316,479
834,245
784,173
623,551
428,180
342,343
313,531
326,743
260,871
Restricted cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
821
-
Current assets
3,707,662
1,614,767
871,013
859,856
839,769
657,032
533,307
558,174
606,611
494,672
Noncurrent assets
1,183,280
2,239,989
854,514
840,822
801,171
628,204
573,505
595,895
615,739
323,523
Total assets
$
13,196,614
$
12,765,257
$
8,735,853
$
8,170,048
$
7,357,729
$
6,237,066
$
5,581,126
$
5,358,685
$
5,208,297
$
4,565,174
CAPITALIZATION
Common stock equity
$
2,355,932
$
1,886,268
$
1,667,978
$
1,523,574
$
1,360,425
$
1,005,052
$
952,235
$
945,455
$
899,534
$
888,507
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(44,242)
(46,761)
(61,003)
(56,732)
(52,668)
(47,682)
(48,008)
(50,268)
(50,175)
(41,698)
Retained earnings
747,069
1,114,313
1,067,978
1,039,072
944,285
857,398
759,263
699,221
639,164
567,714
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
(452)
(2,365)
(2,217)
(2,083)
(2,257)
(2,128)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
159,349
196,717
165,716
84,542
81,831
-
22,590
16,108
20,042
-
Long-term debt, less current maturities
4,403,299
4,115,684
2,732,200
2,300,482
2,107,258
1,798,576
1,549,983
1,551,204
1,631,374
1,381,327
Total capitalization
$
7,621,407
$
7,266,221
$
5,572,869
$
4,890,938
$
4,440,679
$
3,610,979
$
3,233,846
$
3,159,637
$
3,137,682
$
2,793,722
LIABILITIES
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
44,557
$
297,324
$
40,433
$
163,512
$
33,060
$
25,346
$
50,101
$
19,475
$
19,192
$
11,105
Current liabilities
3,378,406
2,814,725
871,534
916,349
905,585
790,535
578,274
515,570
450,925
423,059
Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits
682,067
768,868
647,453
599,840
529,201
476,960
840,653
769,445
723,688
674,411
Other deferred credits and other long-term liabilities
1,470,177
1,618,119
1,603,564
1,599,409
1,449,204
1,333,246
878,252
894,558
876,810
662,877
Total liabilities
5,575,207
5,499,036
3,162,984
3,279,110
2,917,050
2,626,087
2,347,280
2,199,048
2,070,615
1,771,452
Total capitalization and liabilities
$
13,196,614
$
12,765,257
$
8,735,853
$
8,170,048
$
7,357,729
$
6,237,066
$
5,581,126
$
5,358,685
$
5,208,297
$
4,565,174
*Reflects MountainWest and related companies' assets/liabilities overall classified as current assets and liabilities held for sale. A Purchase and Sale Agreement was entered on December 14, 2022, and the sale closed on February 14, 2023.
**Reflects the acquisition of MountainWest and related entities, and the parent company of Riggs Distler, Inc., which closed on December 31, 2021 and August 27, 2021, respectively. Other smaller acquisitions are reflected, where relevant, in earlier periods.
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT CASH FLOWS
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
From operating activities
$
284,403
$
25,245
$
424,061
$
367,794
$
382,502
$
309,216
$
507,224
$
497,500
$
288,534
$
265,290
From investing activities
(654,708)
(586,042)
(677,412)
(759,842)
(669,392)
(557,384)
(446,238)
(416,727)
(328,645)
(304,189)
From financing activities
383,437
558,418
253,932
400,575
280,906
267,090
(63,339)
(74,159)
23,413
44,947
Net change in cash
$
13,132
$
(2,379)
$
581
$
8,527
$
(5,984)
$
18,922
$
(2,353)
$
6,614
$
(16,698)
$
6,048
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
REGULATED OPERATIONS PLANT
AT DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Distribution
$
8,039,793
$
7,506,489
$
7,078,656
$
6,581,043
$
6,049,380
$
5,600,769
$
5,198,531
$
4,935,730
$
4,655,640
$
4,410,598
General
505,109
496,643
515,879
467,274
416,643
396,252
382,084
365,865
356,072
324,490
Transmission
399,357
397,590
400,657
391,864
386,159
363,396
349,981
312,996
312,300
313,306
Intangible
392,459
383,307
273,811
259,097
243,694
232,566
226,754
205,782
198,457
171,193
Construction work in progress
244,750
183,485
211,429
185,026
193,028
125,248
111,177
119,805
74,332
101,413
Other
117,189
117,546
114,997
113,943
38,363
36,661
36,410
34,914
34,680
33,612
Accumulated depreciation & amortization
(2,674,157)
(2,538,508)
(2,419,348)
(2,313,050)
(2,234,029)
(2,231,242)
(2,172,966)
(2,084,007)
(1,973,098)
(1,868,504)
Net regulated operations plant
$
7,024,500
$
6,546,552
$
6,176,081
$
5,685,197
$
5,093,238
$
4,523,650
$
4,131,971
$
3,891,085
$
3,658,383
$
3,486,108
OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE EXPENSES
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Distribution
$
212,077
$
184,674
$
175,408
$
184,193
$
185,176
$
186,860
$
188,064
$
181,249
$
170,377
$
174,129
Administrative and general*
180,858
171,390
162,659
167,553
151,157
135,569
123,246
114,501
122,532
107,874
Customer accounts
73,598
60,050
48,466
49,057
47,719
48,937
51,024
51,071
50,200
53,809
Transmission
17,188
14,054
12,599
15,938
15,020
13,744
13,666
14,779
15,792
15,864
Production and storage expenses
7,513
7,247
6,642
4,869
4,885
5,256
4,889
5,052
4,960
5,054
Customer service and informational
654
1,076
575
516
827
935
1,050
3,165
4,440
4,677
Sales
40
59
33
48
29
20
25
15
12
15
Total operations and maintenance expenses*
$
491,928
$
438,550
$
406,382
$
422,174
$
404,813
$
391,321
$
381,964
$
369,832
$
368,313
$
361,422
* To reflect the impacts of the Company's 2018 adoption of the update to FASB Topic 715, all periods presented exclude non-service components of net periodic pension and other postretirement benefit cost. For 2013-2017, these costs have been reclassified from Administrative and general expense (as a practical expedient), as if initially reflected there, to Other income (deductions). Non-service cost in periods prior to 2018 were actually initially recognized in a number of categories of expense, and to a more limited extent, in regulated operations plant on the balance sheet, through an overhead loading process.
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
AT DECEMBER 31,
CUSTOMERS BY CLASS
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Residential
2,109,902
2,072,889
2,039,226
1,997,418
1,964,355
1,932,332
1,902,227
1,874,852
1,849,555
1,824,008
Small commercial
84,431
83,242
82,036
81,603
80,676
80,047
79,437
78,833
78,230
77,848
Large commercial
976
977
990
987
992
1,016
1,042
1,043
1,086
1,076
Industrial / Other
392
373
342
336
329
332
318
318
341
333
Transportation
1,069
1,038
989
958
955
929
905
879
833
812
Total customers
2,196,770
2,158,519
2,123,583
2,081,302
2,047,307
2,014,656
1,983,929
1,955,925
1,930,045
1,904,077
Annual customer growth rate
1.8
%
1.7
%
1.8
%
1.7
%
1.6
%
1.5
%
1.4
%
1.3
%
1.4
%
1.5
%
SYSTEM THROUGHPUT BY CLASS
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands of dekatherms)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Residential
81,392
76,811
80,068
81,839
69,702
67,427
68,463
65,542
61,738
74,133
Small commercial
33,499
31,051
29,316
33,322
30,534
29,767
29,452
28,512
27,658
29,804
Large commercial
10,004
9,490
9,124
9,933
9,255
9,256
9,095
9,228
9,439
10,276
Industrial / Other
5,005
5,104
5,316
4,255
3,775
3,382
3,028
3,097
3,238
5,021
Transportation
92,519
94,955
98,328
100,799
105,055
97,441
97,056
103,571
90,669
103,792
Total system throughput
222,419
217,411
222,152
230,148
218,321
207,273
207,094
209,950
192,742
223,026
OPERATING MARGIN BY CLASS*
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Residential
$
808,910
$
774,716
$
717,581
$
686,886
$
647,209
$
657,574
$
640,157
$
623,828
$
612,641
$
601,076
Small commercial
162,692
153,492
138,272
142,798
145,250
144,096
142,490
136,344
136,272
133,474
Large commercial
29,303
26,021
23,618
23,138
22,822
22,232
22,450
22,249
23,412
25,171
Industrial / Other
14,889
14,703
10,293
8,464
8,251
7,495
7,177
6,937
6,477
7,735
Transportation
130,059
121,951
117,984
122,489
114,808
115,866
112,017
101,472
97,929
96,697
Total operating margin
$
1,145,853
$
1,090,883
$
1,007,748
$
983,775
$
938,340
$
947,263
$
924,291
$
890,830
$
876,731
$
864,153
*Includes allocations of miscellaneous, unbilled, and other operating revenues.
MARKET PRICE PER SHARE
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
High
$
95.62
$
73.54
$
81.62
$
92.94
$
85.97
$
86.87
$
79.58
$
63.68
$
64.20
$
56.03
Low
59.51
57.00
45.68
73.27
62.54
72.32
53.51
50.78
47.21
42.02
Close [1]
61.88
70.05
60.75
75.97
76.50
80.48
76.62
55.16
61.81
55.91
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Common shares outstanding (in thousands) [1]
67,119
60,422
57,193
55,007
53,026
48,090
47,482
47,378
46,523
46,356
Dividend yield [1]
4.0
%
3.4
%
3.8
%
2.9
%
2.7
%
2.5
%
2.3
%
2.9
%
2.4
%
2.4
%
Dividends declared per share [2]
$
2.48
$
2.38
$
2.28
$
2.18
$
2.08
$
1.98
$
1.80
$
1.62
$
1.46
$
1.32
Price / Earnings ratio [1,5]
(19.96)
20.66
14.64
19.28
20.73
19.92
23.94
18.76
20.33
17.81
Return on equity - total company [2,5]
(6.2)
%
7.1
%
9.0
%
9.0
%
9.3
%
11.2
%
9.3
%
8.9
%
9.7
%
10.6
%
Return on equity - gas distribution segment only [2]
[3] Includes non-service components of net periodic pension and other postretirement benefit cost in calculation.
[4] Gas cost in 2021 includes impacts of the significant price runup during Winter Storm Uri. Gas cost in 2022 spiked due to numerous market forces including historically low storage levels, unexpected upstream pipeline maintenance events, and cold weather conditions across the western region in the latter part of 2022.
[5] In 2022, includes the impact of a goodwill impairment and cost to sell MountainWest-related entities.
[6] As throughout this report, information for the natural gas distribution segment includes information (to the extent relevant) of the interstate pipeline operations of its subsidiaries, having a very small number of customers in relation to expenses incurred in related operations.
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
Transportation Volumes and Operating Margin
DEKATHERMS
OPERATING
DEKATHERMS
OPERATING
DIVISION/CUSTOMER TYPE
TRANSPORTED
MARGIN
TRANSPORTED
MARGIN
Twelve Months Ended 12-31-22
Twelve Months Ended 12-31-21
Southern Nevada
Commercial
9,271,761
$
9,982,123
8,699,485
$
9,868,220
Industrial
5,509,169
3,987,516
5,248,141
4,098,538
Power Generation
33,544,695
16,207,518
38,590,851
15,543,361
Southern Nevada Totals
48,325,625
$
30,177,157
52,538,477
$
29,510,119
Northern Nevada (1)
Commercial
1,796,983
$
1,663,135
1,738,886
$
1,765,041
Industrial
7,098,616
3,460,869
7,485,521
3,940,960
Power Generation
7,220,549
3,927,002
6,559,848
3,539,804
Resale
9,654,227
29,945,701
9,099,326
30,338,023
Northern Nevada Totals
25,770,375
$
38,996,707
24,883,581
$
39,583,828
(1)
Includes transportation customers of Great Basin Gas Transmission Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Corporation.
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
Transportation Volumes and Operating Margin
DEKATHERMS
OPERATING
DEKATHERMS
OPERATING
DIVISION/CUSTOMER TYPE
TRANSPORTED
MARGIN
TRANSPORTED
MARGIN
Twelve Months Ended 12-31-22
Twelve Months Ended 12-31-21
Southern Arizona
Commercial
1,663,227
$
4,819,498
1,533,975
$
4,136,228
Industrial
1,004,626
1,930,588
952,717
2,389,799
Power Generation
1,632,235
4,187,566
1,613,186
3,626,466
Irrigation
455,344
1,606,239
505,717
1,809,212
Southern Arizona Totals
4,755,432
$
12,543,891
4,605,595
$
11,961,705
Central Arizona
Commercial
5,294,661
$
15,321,824
4,921,949
$
13,204,737
Industrial
5,363,545
15,844,208
4,969,795
12,613,073
Power Generation
1,205,797
1,461,189
1,160,352
1,406,969
Irrigation
1,438,776
3,431,656
1,489,147
3,092,292
Central Arizona Totals
13,302,779
$
36,058,877
12,541,243
$
30,317,071
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
Transportation Volumes and Operating Margin
DEKATHERMS
OPERATING
DEKATHERMS
OPERATING
DIVISION/CUSTOMER TYPE
TRANSPORTED
MARGIN
TRANSPORTED
MARGIN
Twelve Months Ended 12-31-22
Twelve Months Ended 12-31-21
Southern California
Commercial
346,293
$
1,758,785
352,690
$
1,206,169
Industrial (1)
-
-
(1,761)
32,094
Power Generation (1)
18,230
146,750
35,375
207,589
Southern California Totals
364,523
$
1,905,535
386,304
$
1,445,852
Total Company (2)
Commercial
18,372,925
$
33,545,365
17,246,985
$
30,180,395
Industrial
18,975,956
25,223,181
18,654,413
23,074,464
Power Generation
43,621,506
25,930,025
47,959,612
24,324,189
Resale
9,654,227
29,945,701
9,099,326
30,338,023
Irrigation
1,894,120
5,037,895
1,994,864
4,901,504
TOTAL COMPANY
92,518,734
$
119,682,167
94,955,200
$
112,818,575
(1)
California Industrial transportation customer, moving to sales service at the end of 2020, had a volumetric imbalance on Southwest's system at that time, which it traded in January 2021. Additionally, multiple California Power Generation customers moved to sales service during 2021.
(2)
Includes transportation customers of Great Basin Gas Transmission Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Corporation.
