    SWX   US8448951025

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SWX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-18 pm EDT
57.09 USD   +0.81%
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Southwest Gas : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

05/18/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
RATEMAKING JURISDICTIONS AND REGULATORY AGENCIES
Southwest Gas Corporation (Southwest Gas) is subject to regulation by the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC), the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN), and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). These commissions regulate public utility rates, practices, facilities, and service territories in their respective states.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulates a wholly owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas, Great Basin Gas Transmission Company (Great Basin), and the rates it charges for transportation of gas directly to certain end-users and the transportation and storage of gas to various local distribution companies for resale in northern Nevada and northern California.
Shown below is a list of Southwest Gas' ratemaking jurisdictions and the corresponding regulatory agency having jurisdiction:
Ratemaking Jurisdiction Regulatory Agency
Arizona: Arizona Corporation Commission
1200 West Washington Web site: www.azcc.gov
Phoenix, AZ 85007-2996
(602) 542-4251 FAX: (602) 542-4100
California: California Public Utilities Commission
Northern 505 Van Ness Avenue Web site: www.cpuc.ca.gov
Southern San Francisco, CA 94102-3298
South Lake Tahoe (415) 703-2782 FAX: (415) 703-1758
Nevada: Public Utilities Commission of Nevada
Northern 1150 East William Street Web site: http://puc.nv.gov
Southern Carson City, NV 89701-3109
(775) 684-6101 FAX: (775) 684-6110
Nevada/California: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Great Basin 888 First Street, N.E. Web site: www.ferc.gov
Washington, DC 20426
(202) 502-8400 FAX: (202) 208-2268
A list of the commissioners appointed or elected to the various regulatory agencies follows this page.


SUMMARY OF COMMISSIONER STATUS BY JURISDICTION
April 2023
ARIZONA
Five members, elected statewide to four-year staggered terms. Governor appoints replacements, if position is vacated.
Chairman Jim O'Connor
Rep. Term ends 01/01/2025
Commissioner Kevin Thompson Rep. Term ends 01/01/2027
Commissioner Nick Myers
Rep. Term ends 01/01/2027
Commissioner Anna Tovar
Dem. Term ends 01/01/2025
Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson
Rep. Term ends 01/01/2025
Executive Director Doug Clark
CALIFORNIA
Five members, appointed to six-year staggered terms by Governor and confirmed by Senate.
President Alice Bushing Reynolds Dem. Term ends 12/31/2026
Commissioner Genevieve A. Shiroma Dem. Term ends 12/31/2024
Commissioner Darcie Houck
Dem. Term ends 12/31/2026
Commissioner John Reynolds Dem. Term ends 12/31/2028
Commissioner Karen Douglas
Dem. Term ends 12/31/2028
Executive Director Rachel Peterson
NEVADA
Three members, appointed to four-year staggered terms by Governor; no confirmation required.
Chairwoman Hayley Williamson Dem. Term ends 04/29/2023
Commissioner Tammy Cordova N.P. Term ends 06/21/2024
Commissioner C.J. Manthe Rep. Term ends 09/30/2025
Executive Director Stephanie Mullen
FERC
Up to five members, appointed to five-year staggered terms by President and confirmed by U.S. Senate.
Chairman Willie L. Phillips
Dem. Term ends 06/30/2026
Commissioner James Danly Rep. Term ends 06/30/2023
Commissioner Allison Clements
Dem. Term ends 06/30/2024
Commissioner Mark C. Christie
Rep. Term ends 06/30/2025
Secretary Kimberly D. Bose



NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY REGULATORY FILINGS
ADDITIONAL ADDITIONAL PERCENT OVERALL RATE OF
MARGIN MARGIN AUTHORIZED RATE OF RETURN ON COMMON
FILING TEST FILING EFFECTIVE REQUESTED AUTHORIZED OF REQUESTED RETURN COMMON EQUITY EQUITY
JURISDICTION TYPE [1] PERIOD DATE DATE ($mm) ($mm) [2] AMOUNTS GRANTED GRANTED RATIO
NEVADA
Docket No. 20-05028 (SNV) [3] VIER 05/27/19 01/01/21 (1.8) (1.8) 100 6.52 9.25 49.26
Docket No. 21-09034 (SNV) GIR 09/30/21 01/01/22 (1.7) (1.7) 100 6.52 9.25 49.26
Docket No. 21-09034 (NNV) GIR 09/30/21 01/01/22 (0.2) (0.2) 100 6.75 9.25 49.26
Docket No. 21-09001 (SNV) [4] GRC 05/31/21 09/01/21 04/01/22 21.3 12.8 60 6.30 9.40 50.00
Docket No. 21-09001 (NNV) [4] GRC 05/31/21 09/01/21 04/01/22 2.5 1.3 53 6.56 9.40 50.00
Docket No. 22-11017 (SNV) [3] VIER 11/15/22 TBD 1.1 TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD
ARIZONA
Docket No. G-01551A-16-0107 COYL 02/27/19 11/07/19 3.2 0.0 50 7.42 9.50 51.70
Docket No. G-01551A-16-0107 VSP 02/27/19 11/07/19 9.5 0.0 30 5.71 9.50 51.70
Docket No. G-01551A-19-0055 GRC 01/31/19 05/01/19 01/01/21 80.7 36.8 46 7.03 9.10 51.10
Docket No. G-01551A-19-0055 COYL 05/28/21 11/09/21 13.7 13.7 100 7.42 9.50 51.70
Docket No. G-01551A-19-0055 [5] VSP 05/28/21 11/09/21 59.9 59.9 100 5.71 9.50 51.70
Docket No. G-01551A-19-0055 COYL 02/28/22 06/01/22 3.4 3.4 100 7.03 9.10 51.10
Docket No. G-01551A-21-0368 GRC 08/31/21 12/03/21 02/01/23 90.7 54.28 60 6.73 9.30 50.00
Docket No. G-01551A-21-0368 COYL 02/28/23 TBD 4.3 TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD
CALIFORNIA
Application 19-08-015 (SCA) GRC 12/31/21 08/30/19 04/01/21 6.8 3.0 44 7.11 10.00 52.00
Application 19-08-015 (NCA/SLT) GRC 12/31/21 08/30/19 04/01/21 6.0 3.4 57 7.44 10.00 52.00
Advice Letter No. 1117 (SCA) Attrition 11/27/19 01/01/20 2.1 2.1 100 6.83 10.10 55.00
Advice Letter No. 1117 (NCA/SLT) Attrition 11/27/19 01/01/20 0.8 0.8 100 8.18 10.10 55.00
Advice Letter No. 1191 (SCA) Attrition 11/24/21 01/01/22 2.2 2.2 100 7.11 10.00 52.00
Advice Letter No. 1191 (NCA/SLT) Attrition 11/24/21 01/01/22 0.9 0.9 100 7.44 10.00 52.00
Advice Letter No. 1195 (NCA) Attrition 12/22/21 02/01/22 0.1 0.1 100 7.44 10.00 52.00
Advice Letter No. 1235 (SCA) Attrition 11/24/21 01/01/23 1.9 1.9 100 7.11 10.00 52.00
Advice Letter No. 1235 (NCA/SLT) Attrition 11/24/21 01/01/23 0.3 0.3 100 7.44 10.00 52.00
Advice Letter No. 1241 (NCA) Attrition 12/22/21 02/01/23 1.3 1.3 100 7.44 10.00 52.00
FERC
Docket No. RP14-540 GRC 08/31/14 02/28/14 09/01/14 9.0 2.4 27 [6] [6] [6]
Docket No. CP14-509 (2015 Elko Expansion) Expansion 06/27/14 01/06/16 6.0 6.0 100 [7] [7] [7]
Docket No. CP17-471 (2018 Expansion) Expansion 07/05/17 11/26/18 3.3 3.3 100 [7] [7] [7]
Docket No. RP19-1291 GRC 11/30/19 05/31/19 12/01/19 7.1 (0.7) NM [8] [8] [8]
[1] GRC = General Rate Case; VIER = Variable Interest Expense Recovery Mechanism; GIR=Gas Infrastructure Replacement; COYL=Customer Owned Yard Lines;
Attrition = Annual Attrition Filing and Automatic Trigger Mechanism for Cost of Capital; VSP = Vintage Steel Pipe.
[2] Authorized amounts do not include the effect of lower depreciation rates, which contribute to an increase in operating income.
[3] Represents the net change in margin resulting from the Average Variable Interest Rate (AVIR).
[4] Additional margin requested reflects amounts requested at certification, excluding $4.9M associated with non cost-of-service COVID regulatory asset and contract revenues adjustment.
[5] Effective 11/1/2021, rate to recover revenue begins 3/1/2022 with recovery over 3 years.
[6] Stipulation - Not Identified in Order. Decision authorized a pre-tax rate of return of 11.50 percent.
[7] Stipulation in Docket No. RP14-540 authorized a pre-tax rate of return of 11.50 percent.
[8] Stipulation - Not Identified in Order. Stipulation authorized pre-tax rate of return of 9.90 percent.


SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
Results of Consolidated Operations
Contribution to net income - natural gas distribution $ 154,380 $ 187,135 $ 159,118 $ 163,171 $ 138,842 $ 156,818 $ 119,423 $ 111,625 $ 116,872 $ 124,169
Contribution to net income - utility infrastructure services* 2,065 40,420 74,862 52,404 44,977 38,360 32,618 26,692 24,254 21,151
Contribution to net income (loss) - pipeline and storage*** (283,733) - - - - - - - - -
Contribution to net income (loss) - corporate and administrative* (76,002) (26,776) (1,656) (1,639) (1,542) (1,337) - - - -
Net income (loss)* $ (203,290) $ 200,779 $ 232,324 $ 213,936 $ 182,277 $ 193,841 $ 152,041 $ 138,317 $ 141,126 $ 145,320
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (3.10) $ 3.39 $ 4.15 $ 3.94 $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 3.20 $ 2.94 $ 3.04 $ 3.14
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (3.10) $ 3.39 $ 4.14 $ 3.94 $ 3.68 $ 4.04 $ 3.18 $ 2.92 $ 3.01 $ 3.11
Average common shares 65,558 59,145 55,998 54,245 49,419 47,965 47,469 46,992 46,494 46,318
Average shares (assuming dilution) 65,558 59,259 56,076 54,312 49,476 47,991 47,814 47,383 46,944 46,758
Results of Natural Gas Distribution
Gas operating revenues $ 1,935,069 $ 1,521,790 $ 1,350,585 $ 1,368,939 $ 1,357,728 $ 1,302,308 $ 1,321,412 $ 1,454,639 $ 1,382,087 $ 1,300,154
Net cost of gas sold 789,216 430,907 342,837 385,164 419,388 355,045 397,121 563,809 505,356 436,001
Operating margin 1,145,853 1,090,883 1,007,748 983,775 938,340 947,263 924,291 890,830 876,731 864,153
Operations and maintenance expense ** 491,928 438,550 406,382 422,174 404,813 391,321 381,964 369,832 368,313 361,422
Depreciation and amortization 263,043 253,398 235,295 215,620 191,816 201,922 233,463 213,455 204,144 193,848
Taxes other than income taxes 83,197 80,343 63,460 62,328 59,898 57,946 52,376 49,393 47,252 45,551
Operating income 307,685 318,592 302,611 283,653 281,813 296,074 256,488 258,150 257,022 263,332
Other income (deductions)** (6,884) (4,559) (6,590) 9,517 (17,240) (6,388) (11,484) (21,075) (8,254) (11,231)
Net interest deductions 115,880 97,560 101,148 95,026 81,740 69,733 66,997 64,095 68,299 62,555
Income before income taxes 184,921 216,473 194,873 198,144 182,833 219,953 178,007 172,980 180,469 189,546
Income tax expense 30,541 29,338 35,755 34,973 43,991 63,135 58,584 61,355 63,597 65,377
Contribution to consolidated net income $ 154,380 $ 187,135 $ 159,118 $ 163,171 $ 138,842 $ 156,818 $ 119,423 $ 111,625 $ 116,872 $ 124,169
*Reflects transaction-related deal and financing costs associated with MountainWest and Riggs Distler acquisitions in 2021, as well as stockholder activism/settlement and strategic review costs in 2022. To a lesser extent, acquisition and related financing costs were reflected in utility infrastructure services results in earlier periods.
**To reflect the impacts of the Company's 2018 adoption of the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") update, "Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Post-retirement Benefit Cost," non-service components of these costs have been reclassified from Operations and maintenance expense to Other income (deductions) for 2013-2017, with no impact to earnings overall.
***Reflects results at MountainWest including impairment loss.



SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AT DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands) 2022* 2021** 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
ASSETS
Net regulated operations plant $ 7,024,500 $ 7,594,022 $ 6,176,081 $ 5,685,197 $ 5,093,238 $ 4,523,650 $ 4,131,971 $ 3,891,085 $ 3,658,383 $ 3,486,108
Other property and investments 1,281,172 1,316,479 834,245 784,173 623,551 428,180 342,343 313,531 326,743 260,871
Restricted cash - - - - - - - - 821 -
Current assets 3,707,662 1,614,767 871,013 859,856 839,769 657,032 533,307 558,174 606,611 494,672
Noncurrent assets 1,183,280 2,239,989 854,514 840,822 801,171 628,204 573,505 595,895 615,739 323,523
Total assets $ 13,196,614 $ 12,765,257 $ 8,735,853 $ 8,170,048 $ 7,357,729 $ 6,237,066 $ 5,581,126 $ 5,358,685 $ 5,208,297 $ 4,565,174
CAPITALIZATION
Common stock equity $ 2,355,932 $ 1,886,268 $ 1,667,978 $ 1,523,574 $ 1,360,425 $ 1,005,052 $ 952,235 $ 945,455 $ 899,534 $ 888,507
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (44,242) (46,761) (61,003) (56,732) (52,668) (47,682) (48,008) (50,268) (50,175) (41,698)
Retained earnings 747,069 1,114,313 1,067,978 1,039,072 944,285 857,398 759,263 699,221 639,164 567,714
Noncontrolling interests - - - - (452) (2,365) (2,217) (2,083) (2,257) (2,128)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests 159,349 196,717 165,716 84,542 81,831 - 22,590 16,108 20,042 -
Long-term debt, less current maturities 4,403,299 4,115,684 2,732,200 2,300,482 2,107,258 1,798,576 1,549,983 1,551,204 1,631,374 1,381,327
Total capitalization $ 7,621,407 $ 7,266,221 $ 5,572,869 $ 4,890,938 $ 4,440,679 $ 3,610,979 $ 3,233,846 $ 3,159,637 $ 3,137,682 $ 2,793,722
LIABILITIES
Current maturities of long-term debt $ 44,557 $ 297,324 $ 40,433 $ 163,512 $ 33,060 $ 25,346 $ 50,101 $ 19,475 $ 19,192 $ 11,105
Current liabilities 3,378,406 2,814,725 871,534 916,349 905,585 790,535 578,274 515,570 450,925 423,059
Deferred income taxes and investment tax credits 682,067 768,868 647,453 599,840 529,201 476,960 840,653 769,445 723,688 674,411
Other deferred credits and other long-term liabilities 1,470,177 1,618,119 1,603,564 1,599,409 1,449,204 1,333,246 878,252 894,558 876,810 662,877
Total liabilities 5,575,207 5,499,036 3,162,984 3,279,110 2,917,050 2,626,087 2,347,280 2,199,048 2,070,615 1,771,452
Total capitalization and liabilities $ 13,196,614 $ 12,765,257 $ 8,735,853 $ 8,170,048 $ 7,357,729 $ 6,237,066 $ 5,581,126 $ 5,358,685 $ 5,208,297 $ 4,565,174
*Reflects MountainWest and related companies' assets/liabilities overall classified as current assets and liabilities held for sale. A Purchase and Sale Agreement was entered on December 14, 2022, and the sale closed on February 14, 2023.
**Reflects the acquisition of MountainWest and related entities, and the parent company of Riggs Distler, Inc., which closed on December 31, 2021 and August 27, 2021, respectively. Other smaller acquisitions are reflected, where relevant, in earlier periods.
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT CASH FLOWS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
From operating activities $ 284,403 $ 25,245 $ 424,061 $ 367,794 $ 382,502 $ 309,216 $ 507,224 $ 497,500 $ 288,534 $ 265,290
From investing activities (654,708) (586,042) (677,412) (759,842) (669,392) (557,384) (446,238) (416,727) (328,645) (304,189)
From financing activities 383,437 558,418 253,932 400,575 280,906 267,090 (63,339) (74,159) 23,413 44,947
Net change in cash $ 13,132 $ (2,379) $ 581 $ 8,527 $ (5,984) $ 18,922 $ (2,353) $ 6,614 $ (16,698) $ 6,048



NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
REGULATED OPERATIONS PLANT AT DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
Distribution $ 8,039,793 $ 7,506,489 $ 7,078,656 $ 6,581,043 $ 6,049,380 $ 5,600,769 $ 5,198,531 $ 4,935,730 $ 4,655,640 $ 4,410,598
General 505,109 496,643 515,879 467,274 416,643 396,252 382,084 365,865 356,072 324,490
Transmission 399,357 397,590 400,657 391,864 386,159 363,396 349,981 312,996 312,300 313,306
Intangible 392,459 383,307 273,811 259,097 243,694 232,566 226,754 205,782 198,457 171,193
Construction work in progress 244,750 183,485 211,429 185,026 193,028 125,248 111,177 119,805 74,332 101,413
Other 117,189 117,546 114,997 113,943 38,363 36,661 36,410 34,914 34,680 33,612
Accumulated depreciation & amortization (2,674,157) (2,538,508) (2,419,348) (2,313,050) (2,234,029) (2,231,242) (2,172,966) (2,084,007) (1,973,098) (1,868,504)
Net regulated operations plant $ 7,024,500 $ 6,546,552 $ 6,176,081 $ 5,685,197 $ 5,093,238 $ 4,523,650 $ 4,131,971 $ 3,891,085 $ 3,658,383 $ 3,486,108
OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE EXPENSES YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
Distribution $ 212,077 $ 184,674 $ 175,408 $ 184,193 $ 185,176 $ 186,860 $ 188,064 $ 181,249 $ 170,377 $ 174,129
Administrative and general* 180,858 171,390 162,659 167,553 151,157 135,569 123,246 114,501 122,532 107,874
Customer accounts 73,598 60,050 48,466 49,057 47,719 48,937 51,024 51,071 50,200 53,809
Transmission 17,188 14,054 12,599 15,938 15,020 13,744 13,666 14,779 15,792 15,864
Production and storage expenses 7,513 7,247 6,642 4,869 4,885 5,256 4,889 5,052 4,960 5,054
Customer service and informational 654 1,076 575 516 827 935 1,050 3,165 4,440 4,677
Sales 40 59 33 48 29 20 25 15 12 15
Total operations and maintenance expenses* $ 491,928 $ 438,550 $ 406,382 $ 422,174 $ 404,813 $ 391,321 $ 381,964 $ 369,832 $ 368,313 $ 361,422
* To reflect the impacts of the Company's 2018 adoption of the update to FASB Topic 715, all periods presented exclude non-service components of net periodic pension and other postretirement benefit cost. For 2013-2017, these costs have been reclassified from Administrative and general expense (as a practical expedient), as if initially reflected there, to Other income (deductions). Non-service cost in periods prior to 2018 were actually initially recognized in a number of categories of expense, and to a more limited extent, in regulated operations plant on the balance sheet, through an overhead loading process.


NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
AT DECEMBER 31,
CUSTOMERS BY CLASS 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
Residential 2,109,902 2,072,889 2,039,226 1,997,418 1,964,355 1,932,332 1,902,227 1,874,852 1,849,555 1,824,008
Small commercial 84,431 83,242 82,036 81,603 80,676 80,047 79,437 78,833 78,230 77,848
Large commercial 976 977 990 987 992 1,016 1,042 1,043 1,086 1,076
Industrial / Other 392 373 342 336 329 332 318 318 341 333
Transportation 1,069 1,038 989 958 955 929 905 879 833 812
Total customers 2,196,770 2,158,519 2,123,583 2,081,302 2,047,307 2,014,656 1,983,929 1,955,925 1,930,045 1,904,077
Annual customer growth rate 1.8 % 1.7 % 1.8 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.4 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.5 %
SYSTEM THROUGHPUT BY CLASS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands of dekatherms) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
Residential 81,392 76,811 80,068 81,839 69,702 67,427 68,463 65,542 61,738 74,133
Small commercial 33,499 31,051 29,316 33,322 30,534 29,767 29,452 28,512 27,658 29,804
Large commercial 10,004 9,490 9,124 9,933 9,255 9,256 9,095 9,228 9,439 10,276
Industrial / Other 5,005 5,104 5,316 4,255 3,775 3,382 3,028 3,097 3,238 5,021
Transportation 92,519 94,955 98,328 100,799 105,055 97,441 97,056 103,571 90,669 103,792
Total system throughput 222,419 217,411 222,152 230,148 218,321 207,273 207,094 209,950 192,742 223,026
OPERATING MARGIN BY CLASS* YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
(In thousands) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
Residential $ 808,910 $ 774,716 $ 717,581 $ 686,886 $ 647,209 $ 657,574 $ 640,157 $ 623,828 $ 612,641 $ 601,076
Small commercial 162,692 153,492 138,272 142,798 145,250 144,096 142,490 136,344 136,272 133,474
Large commercial 29,303 26,021 23,618 23,138 22,822 22,232 22,450 22,249 23,412 25,171
Industrial / Other 14,889 14,703 10,293 8,464 8,251 7,495 7,177 6,937 6,477 7,735
Transportation 130,059 121,951 117,984 122,489 114,808 115,866 112,017 101,472 97,929 96,697
Total operating margin $ 1,145,853 $ 1,090,883 $ 1,007,748 $ 983,775 $ 938,340 $ 947,263 $ 924,291 $ 890,830 $ 876,731 $ 864,153
*Includes allocations of miscellaneous, unbilled, and other operating revenues.



MARKET PRICE PER SHARE 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
High $ 95.62 $ 73.54 $ 81.62 $ 92.94 $ 85.97 $ 86.87 $ 79.58 $ 63.68 $ 64.20 $ 56.03
Low 59.51 57.00 45.68 73.27 62.54 72.32 53.51 50.78 47.21 42.02
Close [1] 61.88 70.05 60.75 75.97 76.50 80.48 76.62 55.16 61.81 55.91
2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
Common shares outstanding (in thousands) [1] 67,119 60,422 57,193 55,007 53,026 48,090 47,482 47,378 46,523 46,356
Dividend yield [1] 4.0 % 3.4 % 3.8 % 2.9 % 2.7 % 2.5 % 2.3 % 2.9 % 2.4 % 2.4 %
Dividends declared per share [2] $ 2.48 $ 2.38 $ 2.28 $ 2.18 $ 2.08 $ 1.98 $ 1.80 $ 1.62 $ 1.46 $ 1.32
Price / Earnings ratio [1,5] (19.96) 20.66 14.64 19.28 20.73 19.92 23.94 18.76 20.33 17.81
Return on equity - total company [2,5] (6.2) % 7.1 % 9.0 % 9.0 % 9.3 % 11.2 % 9.3 % 8.9 % 9.7 % 10.6 %
Return on equity - gas distribution segment only [2] 6.0 % 7.8 % 7.5 % 8.5 % 8.2 % 10.0 % 7.7 % 7.6 % 8.5 % 9.6 %
Book value per share [1] $ 45.57 $ 48.89 $ 46.77 $ 45.56 $ 42.63 $ 37.74 $ 35.03 $ 33.65 $ 32.03 $ 30.51
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,
HEATING DEGREE DAY COMPARISON 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
Actual 1,835 1,627 1,767 1,917 1,531 1,478 1,613 1,512 1,416 1,918
Ten-year average 1,645 1,637 1,676 1,701 1,694 1,733 1,771 1,792 1,816 1,876
2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
Number of gas distribution segment employees [1] 2,351 2,286 2,272 2,295 2,312 2,285 2,247 2,219 2,196 2,220
Customers / Employee [1] 934 945 935 907 886 882 883 881 879 858
Operations & maintenance expense / Customer [2,3,6] $ 228 $ 212 $ 204 $ 213 $ 211 $ 207 $ 206 $ 204 $ 202 $ 206
Weighted average cost of gas (per therm) [2,4] $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.28 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.44 $ 0.55 $ 0.42
Construction expenditures (in thousands) [2] $ 683,131 $ 601,983 $ 692,216 $ 778,748 $ 682,869 $ 560,448 $ 457,120 $ 438,289 $ 350,025 $ 314,578
[1] At December 31,
[2] For the year ended December 31,
[3] Includes non-service components of net periodic pension and other postretirement benefit cost in calculation.
[4] Gas cost in 2021 includes impacts of the significant price runup during Winter Storm Uri. Gas cost in 2022 spiked due to numerous market forces including historically low storage levels, unexpected upstream pipeline maintenance events, and cold weather conditions across the western region in the latter part of 2022.
[5] In 2022, includes the impact of a goodwill impairment and cost to sell MountainWest-related entities.
[6] As throughout this report, information for the natural gas distribution segment includes information (to the extent relevant) of the interstate pipeline operations of its subsidiaries, having a very small number of customers in relation to expenses incurred in related operations.



NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
Transportation Volumes and Operating Margin
DEKATHERMS OPERATING DEKATHERMS OPERATING
DIVISION/CUSTOMER TYPE TRANSPORTED MARGIN TRANSPORTED MARGIN
Twelve Months Ended 12-31-22 Twelve Months Ended 12-31-21
Southern Nevada
Commercial 9,271,761 $ 9,982,123 8,699,485 $ 9,868,220
Industrial 5,509,169 3,987,516 5,248,141 4,098,538
Power Generation 33,544,695 16,207,518 38,590,851 15,543,361
Southern Nevada Totals 48,325,625 $ 30,177,157 52,538,477 $ 29,510,119
Northern Nevada (1)
Commercial 1,796,983 $ 1,663,135 1,738,886 $ 1,765,041
Industrial 7,098,616 3,460,869 7,485,521 3,940,960
Power Generation 7,220,549 3,927,002 6,559,848 3,539,804
Resale 9,654,227 29,945,701 9,099,326 30,338,023
Northern Nevada Totals 25,770,375 $ 38,996,707 24,883,581 $ 39,583,828
(1) Includes transportation customers of Great Basin Gas Transmission Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Corporation.


NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
Transportation Volumes and Operating Margin
DEKATHERMS OPERATING DEKATHERMS OPERATING
DIVISION/CUSTOMER TYPE TRANSPORTED MARGIN TRANSPORTED MARGIN
Twelve Months Ended 12-31-22 Twelve Months Ended 12-31-21
Southern Arizona
Commercial 1,663,227 $ 4,819,498 1,533,975 $ 4,136,228
Industrial 1,004,626 1,930,588 952,717 2,389,799
Power Generation 1,632,235 4,187,566 1,613,186 3,626,466
Irrigation 455,344 1,606,239 505,717 1,809,212
Southern Arizona Totals 4,755,432 $ 12,543,891 4,605,595 $ 11,961,705
Central Arizona
Commercial 5,294,661 $ 15,321,824 4,921,949 $ 13,204,737
Industrial 5,363,545 15,844,208 4,969,795 12,613,073
Power Generation 1,205,797 1,461,189 1,160,352 1,406,969
Irrigation 1,438,776 3,431,656 1,489,147 3,092,292
Central Arizona Totals 13,302,779 $ 36,058,877 12,541,243 $ 30,317,071



NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT
Transportation Volumes and Operating Margin
DEKATHERMS OPERATING DEKATHERMS OPERATING
DIVISION/CUSTOMER TYPE TRANSPORTED MARGIN TRANSPORTED MARGIN
Twelve Months Ended 12-31-22 Twelve Months Ended 12-31-21
Southern California
Commercial 346,293 $ 1,758,785 352,690 $ 1,206,169
Industrial (1) - - (1,761) 32,094
Power Generation (1) 18,230 146,750 35,375 207,589
Southern California Totals 364,523 $ 1,905,535 386,304 $ 1,445,852
Total Company (2)
Commercial 18,372,925 $ 33,545,365 17,246,985 $ 30,180,395
Industrial 18,975,956 25,223,181 18,654,413 23,074,464
Power Generation 43,621,506 25,930,025 47,959,612 24,324,189
Resale 9,654,227 29,945,701 9,099,326 30,338,023
Irrigation 1,894,120 5,037,895 1,994,864 4,901,504
TOTAL COMPANY 92,518,734 $ 119,682,167 94,955,200 $ 112,818,575
(1)
California Industrial transportation customer, moving to sales service at the end of 2020, had a volumetric imbalance on Southwest's system at that time, which it traded in January 2021. Additionally, multiple California Power Generation customers moved to sales service during 2021.
(2) Includes transportation customers of Great Basin Gas Transmission Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Corporation.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 21:19:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 958 M - -
Net income 2023 225 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 4,37%
Capitalization 4 040 M 4 040 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 13 359
Free-Float 93,2%
Managers and Directors
Karen S. Haller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Stefani Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Renae Conley Chairman
Anne L. Mariucci Independent Director
A. Randall Thoman Independent Director
