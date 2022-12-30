Southwest Gas : Revolving Credit Agreement - Form 8-K
12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 30, 2022
SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-37976
81-3881866
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
8360 S. Durango Dr.
Post Office Box 98510
Las Vegas, Nevada
(Address of principal executive offices)
89193-8510
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (702)876-7237
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
(Title of class)
(Trading
symbol)
(Exchange
on which registered)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Common Stock, $1 par value
SWX
New York Stock Exchange
Preferred Stock Purchase Rights
N/A
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 8.01
Other Events.
On December 30, 2022, in connection with that certain Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of April 10, 2020 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto, dated as of December 28, 2021), by and between Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), the lenders party thereto, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as Administrative Agent, and pursuant to an Increase Request delivered by the Company to the Administrative Agent, the total commitment amount available under the credit facility was increased by $100 million from $200 million to $300 million. As of December 30, 2022, $172.5 million in aggregate principal amount was outstanding under the credit facility.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:06 UTC.