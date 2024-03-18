Technical Disruptions. In the event of any technical disruptions or connectivity issues during the course of the Annual Meeting, please allow for some time for the meeting website to refresh automatically, and/or for the meeting operator to provide verbal updates.

Stockholder List. As required by Delaware law, we will make available a list of registered stockholders as of the record date for inspection by stockholders for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting from April 22, 2024 through May 2, 2024 at our headquarters located at 8360 S. Durango Dr., Las Vegas, Nevada. If you wish to inspect the list, please submit your request, along with proof of ownership, by email to SWX@swgas.com. As required by our Bylaws, the stockholder list will also be available electronically on the meeting website during the live webcast of the Annual Meeting.

Voting by Ballot at the Annual Meeting. Although the meeting webcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. PDT on

May 2, 2024, we encourage you to access the meeting site 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow ample time to log into the meeting webcast and test your computer system.

For street name stockholders who wish to vote by ballot at the Annual Meeting, you must also provide a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other custodian when submitting your ballot before the polls close at the Annual Meeting. Any voting instruction form you receive in connection with the Annual Meeting is not a legal proxy. Please also note that if you do request a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, the issuance of the legal proxy will invalidate any prior voting instructions you have given and will prevent you from giving any further voting instructions to your broker, bank or custodian to vote on your behalf. Consequently, you will only be able to vote by ballot at the Annual Meeting or by submitting a validly executed Proxy Card together with your legal proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting. Your legal proxy, in electronic form (PDF, JPEG, GIF or PNG file format), must be submitted along with your ballot before the polls close at the Annual Meeting in order for your vote by ballot to count. Multiple legal proxies must be combined into one document for uploading at the Annual Meeting.

How can I submit questions prior to and during the Annual Meeting?

Prior to the Annual Meeting, stockholders may submit questions pertaining to the business of the meeting by emailing the Company's Corporate Secretary, Thomas Moran, at: SWX@swgas.com. During the Annual Meeting, as well as 15 minutes prior to the start time, stockholders will also be able to submit questions through the online platform used for the Annual Meeting. As has been the case at prior Annual Meetings of Stockholders, the Company will respond to questions during the meeting or shortly after the meeting on our website as applicable. We will endeavor to answer as many questions submitted by stockholders as time permits. We reserve the right to edit questions to remove inappropriate language and to exclude questions regarding topics that are not pertinent to meeting matters. If we receive substantially similar questions, we may group such questions together and provide a single response.

Who is entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting?

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2024, the record date for the Annual Meeting, are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. If you are a stockholder of record on that date, you are entitled to vote all of the shares that you held on that date at the Annual Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting. No dissenters' rights are provided under the Delaware General Corporation Law, our Articles of Incorporation, or our Bylaws with respect to any of the proposals described in this Proxy Statement.

How many votes do I have?

You have one vote for each share of the Company's common stock ("Common Stock") you owned as of the record date for the Annual Meeting.

How do I vote?

If your shares are registered directly in your name, you are the holder of record of those shares and can vote your shares either by proxy, whether or not you attend the virtual Annual Meeting, or by ballot by attending the virtual Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we encourage you to submit your proxy promptly to ensure that your votes are counted. You may still attend the virtual Annual Meeting and vote by ballot even if you have already submitted a proxy.