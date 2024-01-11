Official SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY press release

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) to Chesapeake Energy Corporation for 0.0867 shares of Chesapeake common stock for each share of Southwestern common stock is fair to Southwestern shareholders. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Southwestern shareholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis.

Halper Sadeh encourages Southwestern shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Southwestern and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Southwestern shareholders; (2) determine whether Chesapeake is underpaying for Southwestern; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Southwestern shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Southwestern shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

