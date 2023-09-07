22/23 Corporate
Responsibility
Report
Team. Focus. Future.
INTRODUCTION
STRATEGY
PERFORMANCE METRICS
ENVIRONMENT
HEALTH & SAFETY
WORKFORCE
COMMUNITIES
GOVERNANCE
APPENDIX
Table of Contents
3
INTRODUCTION
40 HEALTH & SAFETY
3
Message From the CEO
41 Occupational Safety
4
Our Core Values
46 Asset Integrity
5
ESG Highlights
47 Occupational Health & Industrial Hygiene
6
STRATEGY
48
Emergency Preparedness
7
Who We Are
49
Health & Well-Being
8
Sustainability Strategy
50 WORKFORCE
9
Key Issues
51 Talent Acquisition & Development
10
PERFORMANCE METRICS
53
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
15
ENVIRONMENT
55
ONE Team Culture
56
Contractor Management
16
Climate Change & Emissions
30
Water
57 COMMUNITIES
37
Land
58
Community Engagement
63
Economic Impacts
65
Giving & Volunteering
68 GOVERNANCE
69 Corporate Governance
72 Ethics & Integrity
74 Corporate Responsibility Oversight & Enterprise Risk Management
79 Endnotes
81 APPENDIX
82 GRI Index
96 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
(SASB) Index
99 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) Index
101 IPIECA/API/IOGP Sustainability Reporting Guidance Index
- Additional Information on Key Issues
- EEO-1Data
- American Exploration and Production Council (AXPC)
2 | 2 0 2 3 CO R P O R AT E R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y R E P O RT
Message From the CEO
Dear Stakeholders,
As one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States operating in two of the lowest emissions basins globally, SWN's integrated business and sustainability strategy empowers a single-minded focus on sustainable value creation.
Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our operations, as we strive to meet the intertwined global challenges of delivering a lower-carbon future while securing the growing global demand for reliable, cleaner energy. In 2022, we continued to execute on our strategy as we completed the integration of our Haynesville business, which we acquired in 2021. We now supply the largest volume of natural gas to LNG exporters, expanding our ability to support a lower-carbon future while bolstering the long-term resilience and value creation capacity of our business.
ONE TEAM
Driving the execution of our strategy is a high-performance, inclusive culture centered around our people who, as One Team, bring out the best in and look out for one another, based on our core values. We credit our One Team culture for driving near-record safety performance in 2022 and delivering Total Recordable Incident and Recordable Vehicle Incident rates that are among the lowest in the industry. And One Team means that both employees and contractors are counted in our safety performance metrics.
One Team also means we all play a part in fostering our winning culture. That's why, in 2022, 100% of employees completed our annual ethics training, and why ownership, collaboration and integrity are among our core values.
ONE FOCUS
As One Team, we are focused on sustainable value creation. This means that, as we seek to create economic value from the development of our assets, we do so responsibly, mindful of how our operations might impact the environment locally and globally. In early 2022, building on nearly a decade of leadership in longer-term
emissions reduction efforts, we announced a Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal of 50% by 2035. This goal puts us on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, consistent with limiting the increase in average global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius. By tackling key projects that reduced emissions from combustion, venting and other activities, we made significant progress toward our goal, reducing Scope 1 emissions by 17% in 2022. In addition, we achieved our 2022 goal to have 100% of SWN wells certified as low-emissions, responsibly produced gas.
SWN also continues to be the first and only company in our industry to achieve and sustain freshwater neutral operations, meaning we return more freshwater back to the environment than we consume. In 2022, we achieved our seventh year of freshwater neutral operations, delivering nearly 17.1 billion gallons of freshwater to local communities - more than we used in our operations during the same time.
ONE FUTURE
We are focused on sustainability because we care about the future.
For our employees, this means a continued focus on providing strong career and development opportunities in an environment where all are treated with dignity and respect, and where diversity of thought and perspective are valued and prioritized. In 2022, 100% of senior management completed inclusion training, with the rest of the company expected to do so in 2023, and 32% of new employees were diverse, which helped SWN take an important step forward as we look to the next generation of leaders. We also launched a diversity and inclusion survey to hear directly from our employees about how we are doing. Our employees identified as strengths that their managers provide a broad sense of belonging and inclusion, that they believe that SWN is open to diverse ideas, and that there is fair treatment in the workplace. As part of our commitment to assess and drive DE&I progress going forward, we are publishing ourEEO-1data for the first time this year.
We also work to bolster the future of our communities. Our approach to community engagement provides a proven process with built-in flexibility to respond to unique needs. SWN's leaders partner closely with local officials, first responders, nonprofits, and schools in our communities to identify areas where we can have the most impact.
Our 2022 focus areas, paired with employee volunteer and giving opportunities, were education, safety, workforce development, and food insecurity. In 2022, we announced that we will more than double the amount of employee donations eligible for employee matching funds.
Finally, SWN's strong governance systems incentivize a forward- thinking, steadfast commitment to ethics, integrity, transparency and model corporate citizenship. SWN's Board of Directors works closely with our management team to oversee sustainability, including addressing related risks and opportunities. We tie accountability for sustainability performance improvements in safety, spills and emissions to our annual bonus plan, together representing 15% of the overall bonus.
We are grateful for the hard work and dedication our teams show every day. As One Team with one focus, we are continuously striving for one bright future as we create economic value and achieve our sustainability goals to benefit all SWN stakeholders.
Sincerely,
Bill Way
President & Chief
Executive Officer
3 | 2 0 2 3 CO R P O R AT E R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y R E P O RT
Our Core Values
Our people are our greatest asset. Thanks to their determination, resilience and commitment to continuous improvement, SWN is a leading natural gas provider that creates sustainable value for our stakeholders. Our core values reflect our shared commitment to bring out the best in one another and build a diverse and inclusive work environment.
Our culture and performance are inspired by these core values and our corporate formula - the right people, doing the right things, wisely investing the cash flow from our underlying assets is how we deliver value plus.
4 | 2 0 2 3 CO R P O R AT E R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y R E P O RT
People
Ownership
Every person is valued, supported and
We are responsible and accountable
treated with dignity and respect
for our actions
HSE
Collaboration
We protect people and preserve
Together, we learn and achieve
the environment
enhanced results
Integrity
Innovation
Our actions are authentic and
We innovate through agile learning
engender trust
and applying new ideas
Resilience
We persevere, recover and adjust
ESG Highlights
Environmental Highlights
50%
0%
17.1B
long-term Scope 1 GHG-
routine flaring of associated
gallons of freshwater returned
reduction goal set in 2022
natural gas
to the environment
17%
100%
$ $12.9M
reduction in Scope 1 GHG
certified responsibly
invested in our Freshwater
emissions intensity in 2022
sourced gas
Neutral conservation program
from 2021 baseline
20%
Scope 1 & 2
7th
year-over-year reduction
GHG emissions disclosed
year in a row achieving
in methane intensity
freshwater neutrality
Social Highlights
Governance Highlights
44%†
of board members are diverse (gender, nationality, ethnicity)
66%
of board members have experience in health, safety, environmental and/or corporate responsibility
15%
of total bonus compensation linked to ESG components
TCFD
expanded disclosures in the Corporate Responsibility Report to align with the four
99%
average women's salaries to average men's salaries in the same job title in 2022
0.41
Recordable Vehicle Incident
Rate in 2022 *
5%
reduction in employee + contractor Total Recordable Incident Rate in 2022
5 | 2 0 2 3 CO R P O R AT E R E S P O N S I B I L I T Y R E P O RT
32%
of new hires in 2022 were ethnically or gender diverse
21%
of employees are women
100%
completion in DE&I training program for Director-level employees and above
$970M+
paid in taxes, fees and payroll over the last five years
$3.8B+
paid in royalty interest payments over the last five years
* One of the lowest rates among AXPC peer companies.
core TCFD pillars
Climate
update climate scenario analysis biannually
Accountability
methane intensity target included in compensation program
†Two directors are female, one director is nationally diverse, one director is ethnically diverse. On June 1, 2023, SWN added a new director, which increased the diversity of the Board to 50%.
