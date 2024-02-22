Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern Energy”) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023.

2023 Highlights

Generated $2.5 billion net cash provided by operating activities, $1.6 billion net income and $744 million adjusted net income (non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $2.4 billion and free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $142 million

Ended the year with total debt of $4.0 billion, including the impacts of working capital

Produced 1.7 Tcfe, or 4.6 Bcfe per day, including 3.9 Bcf per day of natural gas and 105 MBbls per day of liquids

Invested $2.1 billion of capital and placed 132 wells to sales, including 67 in Appalachia and 65 in Haynesville

2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

FINANCIAL STATISTICS For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (658 ) $ 2,901 $ 1,557 $ 1,849 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)2 $ 192 $ 287 $ 744 $ 1,479 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.60 ) $ 2.63 $ 1.41 $ 1.66 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 1.33 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 611 $ 732 $ 2,407 $ 3,283 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 477 $ 958 $ 2,516 $ 3,154 Net cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 579 $ 677 $ 2,273 $ 3,057 Total capital investments (1) $ 417 $ 537 $ 2,131 $ 2,209 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 162 $ 140 $ 142 $ 848

(1) Capital investments on the cash flow statement include an increase of $78 million and an increase of $44 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and a decrease of $44 million and an increase of $88 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, relating to the change in accrued expenditures between periods.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, Southwestern Energy recorded a net loss of $658 million, or ($0.60) per diluted share. Adjusting for the impact of the Company’s full cost ceiling test impairment, gain on unsettled derivatives, and other one-time items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $192 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $611 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $477 million, net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $579 million, and free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $162 million.

As indicated in the table below, fourth quarter 2023 weighted average realized price, including $0.26 per Mcfe of transportation expenses, was $2.51 per Mcfe, excluding the impact of derivatives. Including derivatives, the weighted average realized price for the quarter decreased 5% from $2.88 per Mcfe in 2022 to $2.75 per Mcfe in 2023 primarily due to lower commodity prices, including a 54% decrease in NYMEX and a 5% decrease in WTI, partially offset by the impact of settled derivatives. Fourth quarter 2023 weighted average realized price before transportation expense and excluding derivatives was $2.77 per Mcfe.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $1,557 million, or $1.41 per diluted share. Adjusting for the impact of the Company’s full cost ceiling test impairment, gain on unsettled derivatives, and other one-time items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $744 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $2,407 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $2,516 million, net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $2,273 million, and free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $142 million.

In 2023, the Company primarily utilized free cash flow generated and proceeds from non-core asset divestitures to reduce its debt balance. As of December 31, 2023, Southwestern Energy had total debt of $4.0 billion and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of 1.6x. This compares to total debt of $4.4 billion as of December 31, 2022. At the end of 2023, the Company had $220 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility and no outstanding letters of credit.

As indicated in the table below, for the full year 2023, weighted average realized price, including $0.26 per Mcfe of transportation expenses, was $2.46 per Mcfe, excluding the impact of derivatives. Including derivatives, the weighted average realized price for the quarter was down 13% from $3.06 per Mcfe in 2022 to $2.67 per Mcfe in 2023 primarily due to lower commodity prices, including a 59% decrease in NYMEX and an 18% decrease in WTI, partially offset by the impact of settled derivatives. In 2023, the weighted average realized price before transportation expense and excluding derivatives was $2.72 per Mcfe.

Realized Prices For the three months ended For the years ended (includes transportation costs) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Natural Gas Price: NYMEX Henry Hub price ($/MMBtu)(1) $ 2.88 $ 6.26 $ 2.74 $ 6.64 Discount to NYMEX (2) (0.74 ) (0.79 ) (0.63 ) (0.66 ) Average realized gas price, excluding derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 2.14 $ 5.47 $ 2.11 $ 5.98 Gain on settled financial basis derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.09 0.17 0.03 0.08 Gain (loss) on settled commodity derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.20 (2.98 ) 0.22 (3.27 ) Average realized gas price, including derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 2.43 $ 2.66 $ 2.36 $ 2.79 Oil Price: WTI oil price ($/Bbl) (3) $ 78.32 $ 82.65 $ 77.62 $ 94.23 Discount to WTI (4) (10.77 ) (7.71 ) (10.78 ) (7.28 ) Average realized oil price, excluding derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 67.55 $ 74.94 $ 66.84 $ 86.95 Average realized oil price, including derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 57.21 $ 46.15 $ 57.21 $ 50.83 NGL Price: Average realized NGL price, excluding derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 21.96 $ 25.52 $ 21.38 $ 34.35 Average realized NGL price, including derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 23.00 $ 23.40 $ 22.46 $ 26.52 Percentage of WTI, excluding derivatives 28 % 31 % 28 % 36 % Total Weighted Average Realized Price: Excluding derivatives ($/Mcfe) $ 2.51 $ 5.45 $ 2.46 $ 6.10 Including derivatives ($/Mcfe) $ 2.75 $ 2.88 $ 2.67 $ 3.06

(1) Based on last day settlement prices from monthly futures contracts. (2) This discount includes a basis differential, a heating content adjustment, physical basis sales, third-party transportation charges and fuel charges, and excludes financial basis hedges. (3) Based on the average daily settlement price of the nearby month futures contract over the period. (4) This discount primarily includes location and quality adjustments.

Operational Results

Total production for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 410 Bcfe, comprised of 86% natural gas, 12% NGLs and 2% oil. Production totaled 1.7 Tcfe for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Capital investments in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $417 million, bringing full year capital investment to $2,131 million. The Company brought 132 wells to sales, drilled 110 wells and completed 124 wells during the year.

For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Production Gas production (Bcf) 352 372 1,438 1,520 Oil production (MBbls) 1,433 1,187 5,602 4,993 NGL production (MBbls) 8,144 8,001 32,859 30,446 Total production (Bcfe) 410 427 1,669 1,733 Average unit costs per Mcfe Lease operating expenses (1) $ 1.09 $ 1.00 $ 1.05 $ 0.98 General & administrative expenses (2) $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 0.13 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Full cost pool amortization $ 0.79 $ 0.72 $ 0.77 $ 0.67

(1) Includes post-production costs such as gathering, processing, fractionation and compression. (2) Excludes $27 million in merger-related expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Appalachia – In the fourth quarter, total production was 264 Bcfe, with NGL production of 88 MBbls per day and oil production of 15 MBbls per day. The Company drilled 9 wells, completed 5 wells, and placed 11 wells to sales with an average lateral length of 13,514 feet.

In 2023, Appalachia’s total production was 1.0 Tcfe, including 105 MBbls per day of liquids. During 2023, the Company drilled 60 wells, completed 63 wells, and placed 67 wells to sales, with an average lateral length of 15,978 feet. At year-end, the Company had 17 drilled but uncompleted wells in Appalachia.

Haynesville – In the fourth quarter, total production was 146 Bcf. There were 8 wells drilled, 12 wells completed, and 12 wells placed to sales in the quarter with an average lateral length of 8,739 feet.

Production for the year was 635 Bcf in Haynesville. The Company drilled 50 wells, completed 61 wells, and brought 65 wells to sales, with an average lateral length of 8,532 feet. The Company had 13 drilled but uncompleted wells at year-end in Haynesville.

E&P Division Results For the three months

ended December 31, 2023 For the year ended

December 31, 2023 Appalachia Haynesville Appalachia Haynesville Gas production (Bcf) 206 146 803 635 Liquids production Oil (MBbls) 1,422 9 5,568 30 NGL (MBbls) 8,141 2 32,848 9 Production (Bcfe) 264 146 1,034 635 Capital investments ($ in millions) Drilling and completions, including workovers $ 107 $ 215 $ 726 $ 1,053 Land acquisition and other 15 3 89 8 Capitalized interest and expense 32 19 123 77 Total capital investments $ 154 $ 237 $ 938 $ 1,138 Gross operated well activity summary Drilled 9 8 60 50 Completed 5 12 63 61 Wells to sales 11 12 67 65 Total weighted average realized price per Mcfe, excluding derivatives $ 2.47 $ 2.58 $ 2.46 $ 2.46

Wells to sales summary For the three months ended

December 31, 2023 For the year ended

December 31, 2023 Gross wells

to sales Average

lateral length Gross wells

to sales Average

lateral length Appalachia Super Rich Marcellus 2 15,543 30 16,096 Rich Marcellus 3 9,677 16 14,223 Dry Gas Utica — — 5 17,769 Utica Condensate 3 20,962 3 20,962 Dry Gas Marcellus 3 8,551 13 16,028 Haynesville 12 8,739 65 8,532 Total 23 132

2023 Proved Reserves

The Company reported total proved reserves of 19.7 Tcfe at year-end 2023, down from 21.6 Tcfe at year-end 2022, primarily due to downward price revisions.

The after-tax PV-10 (standardized measure) of the Company’s reserves was $7.3 billion. The PV-10 value before the impact of taxes (non-GAAP) was $7.8 billion, including $6.5 billion from Appalachia and $1.3 billion from Haynesville. SEC prices used for the Company’s reported 2023 reserves were $2.64 per Mcf NYMEX Henry Hub, $78.22 per Bbl WTI, and $21.38 per Bbl NGLs.

Proved Reserves Summary For the years ended December 31, 2023 2022 Proved reserves (in Bcfe) 19,660 21,625 PV-10: (in millions) Pre-tax $ 7,796 $ 46,435 PV of taxes (483 ) (8,847 ) After-tax (in millions) $ 7,313 $ 37,588 Percent of estimated proved reserves that are: Natural gas 78 % 80 % NGLs and oil 22 % 20 % Proved developed 59 % 56 %

2023 Proved Reserves by Division (Bcfe) Appalachia Haynesville Total Proved reserves, beginning of year 15,666 5,959 21,625 Price revisions (570 ) (1,277 ) (1,847 ) Performance revisions 246 (70 ) 176 Infill revisions 1,200 34 1,234 Changes in development plan (1,257 ) (278 ) (1,535 ) Performance and production revisions 189 (314 ) (125 ) Extensions, discoveries and other additions 783 1,243 2,026 Production (1,034 ) (635 ) (1,669 ) Acquisition of reserves in place — — — Disposition of reserves in place (349 ) (1 ) (350 ) Proved reserves, end of year 14,685 4,975 19,660

The Company reported 2023 proved developed finding and development (“PD F&D”) costs of $0.91 per Mcfe when excluding the impact of capitalized interest and portions of capitalized general & administrative costs in accordance with the full cost method of accounting. The 2023 PD F&D for Appalachia was $0.66 per Mcfe and Haynesville was $1.27 per Mcfe.

Proved Developed Finding and Development (1) 12 Months Ended

December 31, Total PD Adds (Bcfe): 2023 New PD adds 80 PUD conversions 1,959 Total PD Adds 2,039 Costs Incurred (in millions): Unproved property acquisition costs $ 184 Exploration costs — Development costs 1,939 Capitalized Costs Incurred $ 2,123 Subtract (in millions): Proved property acquisition costs $ — Unproved property acquisition costs (184 ) Capitalized interest and expense associated with development and exploration (2) (85 ) PD Costs Incurred $ 1,855 PD F&D (PD Cost Incurred / Total PD Adds) $ 0.91

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding (1) Includes Appalachia and Haynesville. (2) Adjusting for the impacts of the full cost accounting method for comparability.

Guidance

Due to the pending merger with Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Southwestern Energy has discontinued providing guidance. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to rely on historical forward-looking statements as those forward-looking statements were the estimates of management only as of the date provided and were subject to the specific risks and uncertainties that accompanied such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Due to the pending merger with Chesapeake Energy Corporation (“Chesapeake”), Southwestern Energy will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the years ended December 31, December 31, (in millions, except share/per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenues: Gas sales $ 766 $ 2,040 $ 3,089 $ 9,101 Oil sales 98 90 379 439 NGL sales 179 204 702 1,046 Marketing 648 1,048 2,355 4,419 Other 1 (2) (3 ) (3) 1,692 3,380 6,522 15,002 Operating Costs and Expenses: Marketing purchases 638 1,026 2,331 4,392 Operating expenses 437 410 1,717 1,616 General and administrative expenses 54 50 187 170 Merger-related expenses — — — 27 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 328 313 1,307 1,174 Impairments 1,710 — 1,710 — Taxes, other than income taxes 55 71 244 269 3,222 1,870 7,496 7,648 Operating Income (Loss) (1,530 ) 1,510 (974 ) 7,354 Interest Expense: Interest on debt 62 74 246 292 Other interest charges 2 3 11 13 Interest capitalized (28 ) (32 ) (115 ) (121 ) 36 45 142 184 Gain (Loss) on Derivatives 622 1,450 2,433 (5,259 ) Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt — (8 ) (19 ) (14 ) Other Income, Net 1 4 2 3 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (943 ) 2,911 1,300 1,900 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes: Current (5 )) 10 (5 ) 51 Deferred (280 ) — (252 ) — (285 ) 10 (257 ) 51 Net Income (Loss) $ (658 ) $ 2,901 $ 1,557 $ 1,849 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (0.60) $ 2.63 $ 1.41 $ 1.67 Diluted $ (0.60) $ 2.63 $ 1.41 $ 1.66 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 1,101,231,113 1,101,245,262 1,100,980,199 1,110,564,839 Diluted 1,101,231,113 1,103,844,154 1,103,406,255 1,113,184,254

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS (in millions, except share amounts) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21 $ 50 Accounts receivable, net 680 1,401 Derivative assets 614 145 Other current assets 100 68 Total current assets 1,415 1,664 Natural gas and oil properties, using the full cost method 37,772 35,763 Other 566 527 Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (28,425 ) (25,387 ) Total property and equipment, net 9,913 10,903 Operating lease assets 154 177 Long-term derivative assets 175 72 Deferred tax assets 238 — Other long-term assets 96 110 Total long-term assets 663 359 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,991 $ 12,926 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,384 $ 1,835 Taxes payable 128 136 Interest payable 77 86 Derivative liabilities 79 1,317 Current operating lease liabilities 44 42 Other current liabilities 17 65 Total current liabilities 1,729 3,481 Long-term debt 3,947 4,392 Long-term operating lease liabilities 107 133 Long-term derivative liabilities 100 378 Other long-term liabilities 220 218 Total long-term liabilities 4,374 5,121 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; issued 1,163,077,745 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 1,161,545,588 as of December 31, 2022 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 7,188 7,172 Accumulated deficit (982 ) (2,539 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3 ) 6 Common stock in treasury, 61,614,693 shares as of December 31, 2023 and as of December 31, 2022 (327 ) (327 ) Total equity 5,888 4,324 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 11,991 $ 12,926

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the years ended December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 1,557 $ 1,849 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,307 1,174 Amortization of debt issuance costs 7 11 Impairments 1,710 — Deferred income taxes (252 ) — Gain on derivatives, unsettled (2,088 ) (24 ) Stock-based compensation 9 4 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 19 14 Other 4 2 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 721 (240 ) Accounts payable (375 ) 390 Taxes payable (8 ) 43 Interest payable (5 ) 4 Inventories (27 ) 2 Other assets and liabilities (63 ) (75 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,516 3,154 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital investments (2,170 ) (2,115 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 123 72 Net cash used in investing activities (2,047 ) (2,043 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Payments on current portion of long-term debt — (210 ) Payments on long-term debt (437 ) (612 ) Payments on revolving credit facility (4,718 ) (12,071 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 4,688 11,861 Change in bank drafts outstanding (27 ) 79 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options — 7 Debt issuance and other financing costs — (14 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (125 ) Cash paid for tax withholding (4 ) (4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (498 ) (1,089 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (29 ) 22 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 50 28 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 21 $ 50

Hedging Summary

A detailed breakdown of the Company’s derivative financial instruments and financial basis positions as of February 20, 2024, including 2024 derivative contracts that have settled, is shown below. Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for complete information on the Company’s commodity, basis and interest rate protection.

Weighted Average Price per MMBtu Volume (Bcf) Swaps Sold Puts Purchased

Puts Sold Calls Natural gas 2024 Fixed price swaps 528 $ 3.54 $ — $ — $ — Two-way costless collars 44 — — 3.07 3.53 Three-way costless collars 88 — 2.47 3.20 4.09 Total 660 2025 Two-way costless collars 73 $ — $ — $ 3.50 $ 5.40 Three-way costless collars 161 — 2.59 3.66 5.88 Total 234

Call Options – Natural Gas (Net) Volume Weighted Average

Strike Price (Bcf) ($/MMBtu) 2024 82 $ 6.56 2025 73 $ 7.00 2026 73 $ 7.00 Total 228

Natural gas financial basis positions Volume Basis Differential (Bcf) ($/MMBtu) 2024 Dominion South 46 $ (0.71 ) TCO 36 $ (0.74 ) TETCO M3 30 (0.71 ) Total 112 $ (0.72 ) 2025 Dominion South 9 $ (0.64 )

Weighted Average Price per Bbl Volume (MBbls) Swaps Sold Puts Purchased

Puts Sold Calls Oil 2024 Fixed price swaps 1,571 $ 71.06 $ — $ — $ — Two-way costless collars 512 — — 70.00 85.63 Three-way costless collars 92 — 65.00 75.00 93.10 Total 2,175 2025 Fixed price swaps 41 $ 77.66 $ — $ — $ — Three-way costless collars 1,002 60.00 70.00 94.64 Total 1,043 Ethane 2024 Fixed price swaps 6,237 $ 10.18 $ — $ — $ — 2025 Fixed price swaps 1,095 $ 10.27 $ — $ — $ — Propane 2024 Fixed price swaps 5,683 $ 31.85 $ — $ — $ — 2025 Fixed price swaps 976 $ 29.74 $ — $ — $ — Normal Butane 2024 Fixed price swaps 1,320 $ 39.44 $ — $ — $ — 2025 Fixed price swaps 548 $ 35.28 $ — $ — $ — Natural Gasoline 2024 Fixed price swaps 1,502 $ 61.51 $ — $ — $ — 2025 Fixed price swaps 730 $ 56.44 $ — $ — $ —

Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). However, management believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of its peers and of prior periods.

One such non-GAAP financial measure is net cash flow. Management presents this measure because (i) it is accepted as an indicator of an oil and gas exploration and production company’s ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt, (ii) changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements which the Company may not control and (iii) changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred.

Another such non-GAAP financial measure is pre-tax PV-10. Management believes that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to our investors as supplemental disclosure to the standardized measure of discounted future cash flows (“standardized measure”), or after-tax PV-10 amount, because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to our proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes and our current tax structure. While the standardized measure is dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV-10 is based on a pricing methodology and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. Because of this, PV-10 can be used within the industry and by creditors and securities analysts to evaluate estimated net cash flows from proved reserves on a more comparable basis. The difference between the standardized measure and the PV-10 amount is the discounted amount of estimated future income taxes.

Additional non-GAAP financial measures the Company may present from time to time are free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, all which exclude certain charges or amounts. Management presents these measures because (i) they are consistent with the manner in which the Company’s position and performance are measured relative to the position and performance of its peers, (ii) these measures are more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts, and (iii) charges or amounts excluded cannot be reasonably estimated and guidance provided by the Company excludes information regarding these types of items. These adjusted amounts are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP.

3 Months Ended

December 31, 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted net income: (in millions) Net income (loss) $ (658 ) $ 2,901 $ 1,557 $ 1,849 Add back (deduct): Merger-related expenses — — — 27 Impairments 1,710 — 1,710 — Gain on unsettled derivatives (1) (526 ) (2,548 ) (2,088 ) (24 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 8 19 14 Other loss (2) 7 3 17 4 Adjustments due to discrete tax items (3) (74 ) (660 ) (547 ) (386 ) Tax impact on adjustments (267 ) 583 76 (5 ) Adjusted net income $ 192 $ 287 $ 744 $ 1,479

(1) Includes ($1) million and ($7) million of non-performance risk adjustment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5 million non-performance risk adjustment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (2) Includes $3 million and $10 million of development costs for our enterprise resource technology for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (3) The Company’s 2023 income tax rate is 22.4% before the impacts of any valuation allowance.

3 Months Ended

December 31, 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.60 ) $ 2.63 $ 1.41 $ 1.66 Add back (deduct): Merger-related expenses — — — 0.02 Impairments 1.55 — 1.55 — (Gain) on unsettled derivatives (1) (0.48 ) (2.31 ) (1.89 ) (0.02 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 0.01 0.02 0.01 Other loss (2) 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 Adjustments due to discrete tax items (3) (0.07 ) (0.60 ) (0.51 ) (0.34 ) Tax impact on adjustments (0.24 ) 0.53 0.08 (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 1.33

(1) Includes ($1) million and ($7) million of non-performance risk adjustment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5 million non-performance risk adjustment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (2) Includes $3 million and $10 million of development costs for our enterprise resource technology for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (3) The Company’s 2023 income tax rate is 22.4% before the impacts of any valuation allowance.

3 Months Ended

December 31, 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash flow: (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 477 $ 958 $ 2,516 $ 3,154 Add back (deduct): Changes in operating assets and liabilities 102 (281 ) (243 ) (124) Merger-related expenses — — — 27 Net cash flow $ 579 $ 677 $ 2,273 $ 3,057

3 Months Ended

December 31, 12 Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Free cash flow: (in millions) Net cash flow $ 579 $ 677 $ 2,273 $ 3,057 Subtract: Total capital investments (417 ) (537 ) (2,131 ) (2,209 ) Free cash flow $ 162 $ 140 $ 142 $ 848

3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA: (in millions) Net income (loss) $ (658 ) $ 2,901 $ 1,557 $ 1,849 Add back (deduct): Interest expense 36 45 142 184 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (285 ) 10 (257 ) 51 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 328 313 1,307 1,174 Merger-related expenses — — — 27 Impairments 1,710 — 1,710 — Gain on unsettled derivatives (1) (526 ) (2,548 ) (2,088 ) (24 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 8 19 14 Other (gain) loss 4 3 8 4 Stock-based compensation expense 2 — 9 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 611 $ 732 $ 2,407 $ 3,283

(1) Includes ($1) million and ($7) million of non-performance risk adjustment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5 million non-performance risk adjustment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

December 31, 2023 Net debt: (in millions) Total debt (1) $ 3,963 Subtract: Cash and cash equivalents (21 ) Net debt $ 3,942

(1) Does not include $16 million of unamortized debt premium/discount and issuance expense.

December 31, 2023 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA: (in millions) Net debt $ 3,942 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,407 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.6x

December 31, 2023 Pre-tax PV-10: (in millions) PV-10 (standardized measure) $ 7,313 Add back: Present value of taxes 483 Pre-tax PV-10 $ 7,796

