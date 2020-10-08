Southwestern Energy : Announces Reaffirmation of Credit Facility and Approved Increase Upon Closing of Acquisition

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced its borrowing base was reaffirmed at $1.8 billion during its fall semi-annual redetermination. Additionally, upon the close of the Montage Resources acquisition, the Company’s borrowing base and bank commitments will increase to $2.0 billion, with asset coverage exceeding the Company’s borrowing base level.

“The recent supportive actions by our bank group in this challenging market are further evidence of our financial strength and the positive reception of our acquisition of Montage Resources. We sincerely value the strong relationships with our bank group and appreciate the confidence that the participating banks demonstrated in us throughout the process with their increased commitments,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our existing deep inventory of premium, Tier 1 locations in Appalachia supplemented by the high-quality assets of Montage, provide us with expanded asset coverage above our borrowing base. The acquisition and associated capital market transactions further enhance the financial resilience of Southwestern Energy and solidify our path to meaningful free cash flow generation and debt reduction while delivering differentiated shareholder value,” continued Way.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “objective,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “expect,” “believe,” “predict,” “budget,” “projection,” “goal,” “forecast,” “model,” “target” or similar words. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. The actual results of operations can and will be affected by a variety of risks and other matters including, but not limited to, changes in commodity prices (including geographic basis differentials); changes in expected levels of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil reserves or production; impact of reduced demand for our products and products made from them due to governmental and societal actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; operating hazards, drilling risks, unsuccessful exploratory activities; natural disasters and epidemics; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; international monetary conditions; the risks related to the discontinuation of LIBOR and/or other reference rates that may be introduced following the transition, including increased expenses and litigation and the effectiveness of interest rate hedge strategies; unexpected cost increases; potential liability for remedial actions under existing or future environmental regulations; failure or delay in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; general domestic and international economic and political conditions, including the impact of COVID-19; the impact of a prolonged federal, state or local government shutdown and threats not to increase the federal government’s debt limit; as well as changes in tax, environmental and other laws, including court rulings, applicable to our business. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting our business generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless legally required, Southwestern Energy Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

