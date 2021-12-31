Southwestern Energy Completes Acquisition of GEP Haynesville

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company”) today announced that it has closed the acquisition of GEP Haynesville, LLC (“GEP”). The transaction builds further scale in the Haynesville, deepens the Company’s inventory, improves key financial metrics, including margins, returns and per-share ratios, fortifies SWN’s financial strength and enhances the Company’s leading presence in the two premier natural gas basins in the US.

In December, the Company completed an offering of $1.15 billion of 4.75% senior notes due 2032 and a $550 million institutional term loan to fund the cash consideration for the acquisition and tender for $300 million of its 2025 senior notes. The Company expects to issue 2022 guidance inclusive of the acquired properties in conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings release.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer and marketer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com/responsibility.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net cash flow, free cash flow, net debt and adjusted EBITDA, including certain key statistics and estimates. We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). However, management believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and the results of our peers and of prior periods. Please see the Appendix for definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures that are based on reconcilable historical information.

Use of Projections

The financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets in this news release are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond SWN's and GEP’s control. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected, expected or target results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the financial, operational, industry and market projections, estimates and targets, including assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-looking Statements" above.

