Southwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 28, 2023

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on April 28, 2023 to discuss first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on April 27, 2023 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date: April 28, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. CT

Webcast: ir.swn.com

US/Canada: 877-883-0383

International: 412-902-6506

Access code: 6306886

A replay will also be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com following the call.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer and marketer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com/responsibility.

