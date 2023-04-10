Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Southwestern Energy Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWN   US8454671095

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

(SWN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
5.280 USD   +5.18%
05:15pSouthwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 28, 2023
BU
04/06US oil & gas rig count falls for second week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
03/31US oil and gas rigs fall in Q1, first quarterly drop since 2020 - Baker Hughes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 28, 2023

04/10/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on April 28, 2023 to discuss first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on April 27, 2023 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date: April 28, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. CT
Webcast: ir.swn.com
US/Canada: 877-883-0383
International: 412-902-6506
Access code: 6306886

A replay will also be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com following the call.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer and marketer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com/responsibility.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 585 M - -
Net income 2023 1 045 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,12x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 527 M 5 527 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 118
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southwestern Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,02 $
Average target price 8,41 $
Spread / Average Target 67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl F. Giesler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine A. Kehr Chairman
Clayton A. Carrell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY-14.19%5 527
CHEVRON CORPORATION-6.60%319 654
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.95%129 507
CNOOC LIMITED22.24%73 927
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-7.84%70 157
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.97%64 209
