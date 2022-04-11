Log in
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

(SWN)
04/11 09:00:02 pm BST
7.940 USD   -0.75%
04/08Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Southwestern Energy to $13 From $7, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
04/04Thinking about buying stock in Roblox, GameStop, Southwestern Energy, General Electric, or Hycroft Mining?
PR
03/30SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Commodity Prices Finishing Near Intra-Day Highs
MT
Southwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 29, 2022

04/11/2022 | 09:38pm BST
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on April 29, 2022 to discuss first quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on April 28, 2022 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:

April 29, 2022

Time:

9:30 a.m. CT

Webcast:

ir.swn.com

US/Canada:

877-883-0383

International:

412-902-6506

Access code:

6924406

A replay of the call will also be available until May 6, 2022 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 3957714.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer and marketer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com/responsibility.


Financials
Sales 2022 7 097 M - 5 443 M
Net income 2022 1 452 M - 1 114 M
Net Debt 2022 4 531 M - 3 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 927 M 8 927 M 6 846 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
William J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl F. Giesler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine A. Kehr Chairman
Clayton A. Carrell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY71.67%8 927
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.77%133 558
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.17%74 613
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.83%74 274
CNOOC LIMITED45.21%66 409
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.71%61 719