Southwestern Energy : Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call for February 26, 2021

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on February 26, 2021 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on February 25, 2021 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date: February 26, 2021 Time: 9:30 a.m. CT Webcast: ir.swn.com US/Canada: 877-883-0383 International: 412-902-6506 Access code: 3652399

A replay of the call will also be available until March 26, 2021 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 10152130.

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006132/en/