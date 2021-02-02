Log in
Southwestern Energy Company    SWN

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

(SWN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwestern Energy : Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call for February 26, 2021

02/02/2021 | 04:19pm EST
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on February 26, 2021 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on February 25, 2021 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:

February 26, 2021

Time:

9:30 a.m. CT

Webcast:

ir.swn.com

US/Canada:

877-883-0383

International:

412-902-6506

Access code:

3652399

A replay of the call will also be available until March 26, 2021 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 10152130.

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 308 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 916 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 026 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 668 M 2 668 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southwestern Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,08 $
Last Close Price 3,96 $
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine A. Kehr Chairman
Clayton A. Carrell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Hancock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gregory D. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY33.56%2 668
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.80%55 037
CNOOC LIMITED13.79%45 321
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.93%29 945
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.43%27 256
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY5.59%26 038
