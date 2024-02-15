Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced the Company will release fourth quarter financial results on February 22, 2024 after market close, which will be available on Southwestern’s website at www.swn.com.

Due to the pending merger with Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Southwestern will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2023 results.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer and marketer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swncrreport.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215619546/en/