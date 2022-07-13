Log in
    SWN   US8454671095

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

(SWN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
5.920 USD   +1.37%
Southwestern Energy Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for August 5, 2022
BU
07/11Wells Fargo Lifts Southwestern Energy to Equalweight From Underweight, Price Target to $12 From $10
MT
07/07CAPITALGAINSREPORT : Independent Energy Events Light Up The Market (HNRC, SWN, ATHOF, IMPP, INDO)
AQ
Southwestern Energy Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for August 5, 2022

07/13/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 5, 2022 to discuss second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on August 4, 2022 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:

August 5, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. CT

Webcast:

ir.swn.com

US/Canada:

877-883-0383

International:

412-902-6506

Access code:

2234740

A replay will also be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com following the call.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer and marketer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com/responsibility.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 934 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 455 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 517 M 6 517 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 95,7%
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,84 $
Average target price 10,93 $
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
Managers and Directors
William J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl F. Giesler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine A. Kehr Chairman
Clayton A. Carrell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY29.40%6 517
CONOCOPHILLIPS15.61%105 902
EOG RESOURCES, INC.12.00%58 273
CNOOC LIMITED22.04%55 739
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED16.73%55 423
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION105.31%53 767