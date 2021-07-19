Log in
    SWN   US8454671095

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

(SWN)
Southwestern Energy : Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for July 30, 2021

07/19/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on July 30, 2021 to discuss second quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on July 29, 2021 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:

       

July 30, 2021

Time:

       

9:30 a.m. CT

Webcast:

       

ir.swn.com

US/Canada:

       

877-883-0383

International:

       

412-902-6506

Access code:

       

3889842

A replay of the call will also be available until August 27, 2021 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 10158959.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com/responsibility.


© Business Wire 2021
