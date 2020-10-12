Log in
Southwestern Energy : Schedules Third Quarter Conference Call for October 30, 2020

10/12/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on October 30, 2020 to discuss third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on October 29, 2020 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:

   

October 30, 2020

Time:

   

9:30 a.m. CT

Webcast:

   

ir.swn.com

US/Canada:

   

877-883-0383

International:

   

412-902-6506

Access code:

   

7104794

A replay of the call will also be available until November 30, 2020 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 10148744.

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com


© Business Wire 2020
