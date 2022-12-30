Southwestern Energy : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K





Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 30, 2022

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

Delaware 001-08246 71-0205415

10000 Energy Drive

Spring, TX77389

(832) 796-1000

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 SWN New York Stock Exchange

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.





On December 30, 2022, Southwestern Energy Company (the "Company") repaid in full all outstanding indebtedness under Term Loan Credit Agreement, dated as of December 22, 2021 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified, the "Credit Agreement"), by and among the Company, as borrower, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent, the financial institutions party thereto, as lenders (the "Lenders") and the other agents, arrangers and bookrunners identified therein. The Credit Agreement payoff amount included term loans in the principal amount of approximately $546 million, plus accrued but unpaid interest, fees, and expenses, which satisfied all of the Company's indebtedness obligations thereunder. In connection with the repayment of such outstanding indebtedness obligations by the Company, all security interests, mortgages, liens and encumbrances securing the obligations under the Credit Agreement, and the Credit Agreement, related loan documents, and all guarantees of such indebtedness obligations were terminated. The Company funded the repayment of the obligations under the Credit Agreement with approximately $305 million in cash on hand and approximately $250 million of borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility.





SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY Dated: December 30, 2022













