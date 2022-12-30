Advanced search
    SWN   US8454671095

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

(SWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:32 2022-12-30 pm EST
5.825 USD   -0.77%
04:48pSouthwestern Energy : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:06pSouthwestern Energy Co : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
12/29Goldman Sachs Trims Price Target on Southwestern Energy Company to $7.50 From $8.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Southwestern Energy : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
swn-20221230

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

________________________________________________________________
FORM 8-K
________________________________________________________________

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 30, 2022
________________________________________________________________
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
________________________________________________________________
Delaware 001-08246 71-0205415
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
10000 Energy Drive
Spring, TX77389
(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)

(832) 796-1000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
________________________________________________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 SWN New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.





Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 30, 2022, Southwestern Energy Company (the "Company") repaid in full all outstanding indebtedness under Term Loan Credit Agreement, dated as of December 22, 2021 (as amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified, the "Credit Agreement"), by and among the Company, as borrower, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent, the financial institutions party thereto, as lenders (the "Lenders") and the other agents, arrangers and bookrunners identified therein. The Credit Agreement payoff amount included term loans in the principal amount of approximately $546 million, plus accrued but unpaid interest, fees, and expenses, which satisfied all of the Company's indebtedness obligations thereunder. In connection with the repayment of such outstanding indebtedness obligations by the Company, all security interests, mortgages, liens and encumbrances securing the obligations under the Credit Agreement, and the Credit Agreement, related loan documents, and all guarantees of such indebtedness obligations were terminated. The Company funded the repayment of the obligations under the Credit Agreement with approximately $305 million in cash on hand and approximately $250 million of borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Dated: December 30, 2022
By: /s/ CARL F. GIESLER, JR.
Name: Carl F. Giesler, Jr.
Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Attachments

Disclaimer

Southwestern Energy Co. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 777 M - -
Net income 2022 -722 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 477 M 6 477 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southwestern Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,87 $
Average target price 10,26 $
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl F. Giesler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine A. Kehr Chairman
Clayton A. Carrell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY23.82%6 477
CHEVRON CORPORATION50.81%344 806
CONOCOPHILLIPS59.75%145 030
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.42%75 556
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED41.10%61 560
CNOOC LIMITED23.79%60 659