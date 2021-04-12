Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southwestern Energy Company    SWN

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

(SWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Southwestern Energy : Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 30, 2021

04/12/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on April 30, 2021 to discuss first quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on April 29, 2021 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:

 

April 30, 2021

Time:

 

9:30 a.m. CT

Webcast:

 

ir.swn.com

US/Canada:

 

877-883-0383

International:

 

412-902-6506

Access code:

2265512

A replay of the call will also be available until May 30, 2021 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 10154901.

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
05:11pSOUTHWESTERN ENERGY  : Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 30, 202..
BU
04/05Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Targets on Energy Stocks Including Cabot Oil & Gas..
MT
04/05SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY  : Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Southwestern Energy ..
MT
03/23SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Southwestern Energy to ..
MT
03/15SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY  : UBS Adjusts Southwestern Energy's Price Target to $3 From..
MT
03/09SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY  : Johnson Rice Upgrades Southwestern Energy to Buy From Hol..
MT
03/01SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/26FACTBOX : Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
RE
02/25SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 647 M - -
Net income 2021 596 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 785 M 2 785 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Southwestern Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,02 $
Last Close Price 4,12 $
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Hancock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Catherine A. Kehr Chairman
Clayton A. Carrell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory D. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY38.26%2 785
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.11%69 271
CNOOC LIMITED11.14%45 402
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.91%41 888
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.09%36 433
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.24%31 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ