Certain Common Stock of Public Joint-Stock Company Sovcombank are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-JUL-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 200 days starting from 14-DEC-2023 to 1-JUL-2024.

Details:
Current shareholders and their affiliates will assume obligations related to the restriction on the alienation of the Bank's shares within 180 days after the completion of the IPO.