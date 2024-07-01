Sovkombank PAO is a Russia-based company, which is primarily focused on the financial services industry. The Company operates as a commercial bank and provides services to individual and corporate clients. Entity's offer for individual clients include deposits, credit card issuing, consumer loans, online banking, and others. The Company's corporate products portfolio includes corporate loans, online banking, securities dealing, insurance, risk hedging, factoring, and settlement and cash services, among others. The Company also provides services for small and medium-sized businesses such as business registration, opening and maintaining of settlement and trading accounts, currency control, and others.

Sector Banks