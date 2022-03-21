Sovereign Metals : Rutile to Significantly Reduce Carbon Footprint

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM; AIM:SVML) (the Company or Sovereign) is pleased to announce the results of an expanded Life Cycle Assessment Study (LCA or Study) assessing the Global Warming

onlyPotential (GWP) of natural rutile produced at the Company's Kasiya Rutile Project (Kasiya) in Malawi. The Study concludes that Sovereign's natural rutile product is expected to have substantially lower GWP (Scope 1, 2 and 3 scope emissions) when compared to other titanium feedstock alternatives produced by upgrading ilmenite (i.e., synthetic rutile and titania slag). Using natural rutile from Kasiya as titanium feedstock for the chloride pigment process would significantly reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. Titanium feedstock is a key component of various industrial and consumer products. Therefore, utilising natural rutile such as from Kasiya, as direct use titanium feedstock could hold the solution to developing low-carbon footprint products including low carbon paints.

useSovereign's Managing Director, Julian Stephens commented: "We knew from the previous work done by Minviro that natural rutile has a lower carbon footprint than its upgraded substitutes produced from ilmenite. The expanded study now highlights the significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions the titanium pigment industry could achieve by utilising natural rutile produced at Kasiya. This has direct economic benefits to end users in jurisdictions such as the EU, where industry pays for carbon dioxide emissions via the EU's Emissions Trading System and the proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism"

personalSovereign's Chair of the ESG Committee, Nigel Jones commented: "Since its discovery, the Kasiya rutile project has been designed to help decarbonise the myriad of uses of titanium pigment in industrial and

consumer products. This LCA is another step towards providing a solution to an industry targeting material reduction in its global carbon footprint while wholly encompassing values of sustainability."

LCA SUMMARY

The Company appointed Minviro Ltd (Minviro) to conduct a cradle-to-gate life cycle assessment on the production of natural rutile using methods and parameters in the 2021 initial Kasiya Scoping Study.

This expanded LCA builds on the Company's LCA study completed last year which demonstrated the substantial environmental benefits possible by utilising natural rutile (TiO2) versus beneficiated high- grade titanium feedstocks made from the lower quality mineral ilmenite (~FeTiO3) such as synthetic rutile and titania slag, with this latest study extending the scope to include the positive environmental attributes of the Kasiya operation.

In assessing each GWP, Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions were included. The Greenhouse Gas Protocol supplies the world's most widely used greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting standards and Forestablishes comprehensive global standardised frameworks to measure and manage GHG emissions from private and public sector operations, value chains and mitigation actions. The Protocol identifies

three "scopes" of GHG emissions which were included in this study.

The scopes of emissions for the mining industry can broadly be defined as:

Scope 1: Direct GHG emissions from operations (e.g., combustion of fuels in mining fleet i.e., bulldozers)

Scope 2: Indirect GHG emissions from consumption of purchased electricity, heat, or steam (e.g., emissions embodied in grid power)

Scope 3: Emissions created by end-users utilising its products (e.g., a chloride pigment plant using titanium feedstock to produce pigment, or a blast furnace using iron ore to make steel) and other indirect emissions that generally are out of control of the mining industry.