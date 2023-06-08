Sovereign Metals reports near perfect crytallinity at Kasiya

Sovereign Metals Ltd - Mining exploration and development company focusing on flagship Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi - Says testing at Kasiya graphite project shows "near perfect" crystallinity, as carbon purity goes above benchmark. Says results demonstrate "excellent suitability" for use in lithium-ion batteries. Adds, further testwork is underway to confirm optimal purification process. This comes after the lithium-ion battery anode market became the largest end-market for natural flake graphite, with demand for anodes growing by 46%.

Director Julian Stephens says:"These results bolster Kasiya's competitive advantage, indicating that not only does the project have the potential to be a dominant rutile supplier, but also a dominant supplier of graphite suitable for the lithium-ion battery industry."

Current stock price: 22.70 pence, up 3.2% on Thursday

12-month change: down 26%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.