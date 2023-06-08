Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sovereign Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVM   AU000000SVM6

SOVEREIGN METALS LIMITED

(SVM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:58:45 2023-06-08 am EDT
0.4100 AUD   +2.50%
09:28aSovereign Metals reports near perfect crytallinity at Kasiya
AN
02:00aSovereign Metals Limited Reports Recent Outcomes of Downstream Testwork on Kasiya's Graphite Co- Product
CI
04/05Sovereign Metals boasts "outstanding outcome" at Kasiya
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sovereign Metals reports near perfect crytallinity at Kasiya

06/08/2023 | 09:28am EDT
Sovereign Metals Ltd - Mining exploration and development company focusing on flagship Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi - Says testing at Kasiya graphite project shows "near perfect" crystallinity, as carbon purity goes above benchmark. Says results demonstrate "excellent suitability" for use in lithium-ion batteries. Adds, further testwork is underway to confirm optimal purification process. This comes after the lithium-ion battery anode market became the largest end-market for natural flake graphite, with demand for anodes growing by 46%.

Director Julian Stephens says:"These results bolster Kasiya's competitive advantage, indicating that not only does the project have the potential to be a dominant rutile supplier, but also a dominant supplier of graphite suitable for the lithium-ion battery industry."

Current stock price: 22.70 pence, up 3.2% on Thursday

12-month change: down 26%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -14,2 M -9,47 M -9,47 M
Net cash 2023 5,00 M 3,33 M 3,33 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 193 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart SOVEREIGN METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sovereign Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOVEREIGN METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,40 AUD
Average target price 1,62 AUD
Spread / Average Target 304%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian Rodney Stephens Managing Director & Director
Benjamin Rade Stoikovich Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Laurence Pearce Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Director
Nigel Hanson Jones Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOVEREIGN METALS LIMITED1.27%126
BHP GROUP LIMITED-4.41%147 324
RIO TINTO PLC-11.99%107 067
GLENCORE PLC-20.88%67 661
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)0.93%42 857
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.72%37 372
