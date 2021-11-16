Sovereign Metals : to Dual List on AIM

SOVEREIGN TO DUAL LIST ON AIM

17 November 2021

The Company has lodged its Pre-admission announcements for the Company's ordinary shares to trade on AIM (AIM Admission). Allowing for the required 20 business day notice period, it is anticipated that the Company will be admitted to AIM on or about 14 December 2021 with an AIM ticker code of SVML. The

Sovereign Metals Limited (the Company or Sovereign) is pleased to announce it is in the process of dual listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM) to extend the Company's exposure in the northern hemisphere.

Company's ordinary shares will continue to be listed and trade on the ASX as normal.

As part of the dual listing, the Company's current London-based Director, Mr Ben Stoikovich will take the role of Non-Executive Chairman and Mr Ian Middlemas will become Non-Executive Director. These changes will become effective at Admission on AIM.

RFC Ambrian Limited (RFC Ambrian) has assisted with the dual listing process and is the Company's nominated adviser and Optiva Securities has been appointed as the Company's broker.

Further information, including the AIM Pre-admission announcements, are included below and will be

available on the Company's website.

Sovereign's Managing Director Dr Julian Stephens commented:

"We are really pleased to be listing on the AIM Market which will provide exposure of our globally significant rutile discovery to new capital markets. The Company is looking forward to presenting the initial Kasiya Scoping Study before the end of the year to both current and new investors."

Dr Julian Stephens (Perth) Sam Cordin (Perth) Sapan Ghai (London) Managing Director +61(8) 9322 6322 +44 207 478 3900 +61(8) 9322 6322

