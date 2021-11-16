Sovereign Metals : to Dual List on AIM

onlyThe Company has lodged its Pre-admission announcements for the Company's ordinary shares to trade on AIM (AIM Admission). Allowing for the required 20 business day notice period, it is anticipated that the Company will be admitted to AIM on or about 14 December 2021 with an AIM ticker code of SVML. The
Sovereign Metals Limited (the Company or Sovereign) is pleased to announce it is in the process of dual listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM) to extend the Company's exposure in the northern hemisphere.
useCompany's ordinary shares will continue to be listed and trade on the ASX as normal.
As part of the dual listing, the Company's current London-based Director, Mr Ben Stoikovich will take the role of Non-Executive Chairman and Mr Ian Middlemas will become Non-Executive Director. These changes will become effective at Admission on AIM.
RFC Ambrian Limited (RFC Ambrian) has assisted with the dual listing process and is the Company's nominated adviser and Optiva Securities has been appointed as the Company's broker.
Further information, including the AIM Pre-admission announcements, are included below and will be
vailable on the Company's website.
Sovereign's Managing Director Dr Julian Stephens commented:
"We are really pleased to be listing on the AIM Market which will provide exposure of our globally significant rutile discovery to new capital markets. The Company is looking forward to presenting the initial Kasiya Scoping Study before the end of the year to both current and new investors."
COMPANY BUSINESS (INCLUDING MAIN COUNTRY OF OPERATION) OR, IN THE CASE OF AN INVESTING COMPANY, DETAILS OF ITS INVESTING POLICY). IF THE ADMISSIONIS SOUGHT AS A RESULT OF A REVERSE TAKE-OVER UNDER RULE 14, THIS SHOULD BE STATED:
Sovereign Metals Limited ("Sovereign" or "the Company") is developing the Kasiya Rutile Project ("Kasiya") in their Malawi Rutile Province located in Malawi, Southeast Africa. The project, which is Sovereign's near-term focus, has delineated Inferred Resources of 644Mt at 1.01% rutile (0.7% rutile cut-off) including a high-grade component of 137Mt at 141% rutile (1.2% rutile cut-off) and is on track to release a scoping study in late 2021. Sovereign's graphite projects in Malawi include Malingunde, where Resources and Reserves under the JORC Code (2012 edition) have been previously delineated supporting a 2018 prefeasibility study (and updated per the DRA competent persons report on the Company's website). The Company's senior management are based in Perth, Western Australia and the Company's shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").
The Company's activities and assets are more fully described in announcements and documents available on the Company's website and on the ASX's website (available at www.asx.com.au), and in competent person's reports prepared by Placer Consulting Pty Ltd and DRA Global available on the Company's website.
DETAILS OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED INCLUDING ANY RESTRICTIONS AS TO TRANSFEROF THE SECURITIES (i.e. where known, number and type of shares, nominalvalue and issue price to which it seeks admission and the number and type to be held as treasury shares):
As at the date of notification the Company has 423,357,327 fully paid ordinary shares of no par value that will be admitted to AIM. There are no restrictions as to transfer of the securities.
No shares are held as treasury shares.
CAPITAL TO BE RAISED ON ADMISSION (AND/OR SECONDARY OFFERING) AND ANTICIPATED MARKET CAPITALISATION ON ADMISSION:
For personal use only
The Company does not intend to raise any capital prior to or concurrent with admission to AIM.
The market capitalisation on Admission is expected to be approximately A$280 million (being approximately GBP£150 million).
PERCENTAGE OF AIM SECURITIES NOT IN PUBLIC HANDS AT ADMISSION:
19.6%
DETAILS OF ANY OTHER EXCHANGE OR TRADING PLATFORMTO WHICH THE AIMSECURITIES (OR OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY) ARE OR WILL BE ADMITTED OR TRADED:
The Company's ordinary shares are listed for trading on the ASX - ticker SVM
FULL NAMES AND FUNCTIONS OF DIRECTORSAND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (underlining the first name by which each is known or including any other name by which each is known):
Mr Benjamin Rade Stoikovich - Non-ExecutiveChairman
Dr JulianRodney Stephens - Managing Director
MrIanPeter Middlemas - Independent Non-Executive Director
MrMarkLaurence Pearce - Independent Non-Executive Director
The board composition set out above is as will be the case on Admission. Currently Mr Ian Middlemas holds the role of Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Mr Ben Stoikovich holds the role of Non-Executive Director.
FULL NAMES AND HOLDINGS OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERSEXPRESSED AS APERCENTAGE OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, BEFORE AND AFTER ADMISSION (underlining the first name by which each is known or including any other name by which each is known):
Before and After Admission
SprottInc
10.19%
ArredoPty Ltd1
3.80%
Mr MarkStuart Savage
3.49%
Dr JulianStephens
3.15%
Arredo Pty Ltd is an entity holding interests of Mr Ian Middlemas, a Director of the Company
NAMES OF ALL PERSONS TO BE DISCLOSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SCHEDULE 2,PARAGRAPH (H) OF THE AIM RULES:
No persons to be disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2, Paragraph (H) of the AIM Rules.
ANTICIPATED ACCOUNTING REFERENCE DATE
DATE TO WHICH THEMAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATIONIN THE ADMISSION DOCUMENT HAS BEEN PREPARED (this may be represented by unaudited interim financial information)
DATES BY WHICH IT MUST PUBLISH ITS FIRST THREE REPORTS PURSUANT TO AIM RULES 18 AND 19:
30 June
n/a
31 March 2022 (interim accounts for the 6 months ending 31 December 2021) 31 December 2022 (accounts for the year ending 30 June 2022)
31 March 2023 (interim accounts for the 6 months ending 31 December 2022).
For personal use only
EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:
14 December 2021
NAME AND ADDRESS OF NOMINATED ADVISER:
RFC Ambrian Limited
Octagon Point
5 Cheapside London EC2V 6AA United Kingdom
NAME AND ADDRESS OF BROKER:
Optiva Securities Limited
49 Berkeley Square
Mayfair
London W1J 5AZ
United Kingdom
OTHER THAN IN THE CASE OF A QUOTED APPLICANT, DETAILS OF WHERE (POSTAL OR INTERNET ADDRESS) THE ADMISSION DOCUMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM, WITH A STATEMENT THAT THIS WILL CONTAIN FULL DETAILS ABOUT THE APPLICANT AND THE ADMISSION OF ITS SECURITIES:
n/a
THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE THE APPLICANT HAS DECIDED TO APPLY
As a result of its listing on the ASX, the Company complies with Australian corporate governance standards, including the ASX Corporate Governance Council's "Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, 4thEdition"
DATE OF NOTIFICATION:
16 November 2021
NEW/ UPDATE:
New
QUOTED APPLICANTS MUST ALSO COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING:
THE NAME OF THE AIM DESIGNATED MARKETUPON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES HAVE BEEN TRADED:
The Company's ordinary shares are listed for trading on the ASX - ticker SVM
THE DATE FROM WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES HAVE BEEN SO TRADED:
22 January 2007
CONFIRMATION THAT, FOLLOWING DUE AND CAREFUL ENQUIRY, THE APPLICANTHAS ADHERED TO ANY LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS INVOLVED IN HAVING ITS SECURITIES TRADED UPON SUCH A MARKET OR DETAILS OF WHERETHERE HAS BEEN ANY BREACH:
The Directors of the Company confirm following due and careful enquiry, that as at the date of this Announcement, the Company has adhered to all legal and regulatory requirements involved in having their securities traded on the ASX and has not been in breach.
For personal use only
AN ADDRESS OR WEB-SITE ADDRESS WHERE ANY DOCUMENTS OR ANNOUNCEMENTS WHICH THE APPLICANT HAS MADE PUBLIC OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS (IN CONSEQUENCE OF HAVING ITS SECURITIES SO TRADED) ARE AVAILABLE:
DETAILS OF THE APPLICANT'S STRATEGY FOLLOWING ADMISSION INCLUDING, INTHE CASE OF AN INVESTING COMPANY, DETAILS OF ITS INVESTING STRATEGY:
Following Admission, the Company will continue its strategy as set out below.
The objective of the Group is to create long-term shareholder value through the discovery, development and acquisition of technically and economically viable mineral deposits.
To date, Sovereign has not commenced production of any minerals. To achieve its objective, the Company currently has the following business strategies and prospects over the medium to long term:
Complete a Scoping Study to establish a cost profile and determine the potential economics of the Kasiya rutile project;
Conduct further exploration programs across rutile targets identified on the
Company's tenements; and
Continue to examine other new business development opportunities in the resources sector, both locally and overseas..
A DESCRIPTION OF ANY SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN FINANCIAL OR TRADING POSITION OF THE APPLICANT, WHICH HAS OCCURRED SINCE THE END OF THE LAST FINANCIAL PERIOD FOR WHICH AUDITED STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED:
Subsequent to 30 June 2021, the Company issued 2,160,500 ordinary shares upon the conversion of options, raising $380,250.
There are no other matters or circumstances which have arisen since 30 June 2021 that have significantly affected or may significantly affect:
the operations, in financial years subsequent to 30 June 2021 of the Group;
the results of those operations, in financial years subsequent to 30 June 2021 of the Group; or
the state of affairs, in financial years subsequent to 30 June 2021 of the Group.
A STATEMENT THAT THE DIRECTORS OF THE APPLICANT HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE THAT THE WORKING CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO IT OR ITS GROUP WILL BE
INSUFFICIENT FOR AT LEAST TWELVE MONTHS FROM THE DATE OF ITS ADMISSION:
The Directors of the Company have no reason to believe that the working capital available to the Company will be insufficient for at least twelve months from the date of its Admission.
DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS PURSUANT TO RULE 7 OF THE AIM RULES:
All Directors, applicable employees for the purpose of Rule 7 of the AIM Rules, and related parties, whose interests in Shares and Options are detailed in Section 10 of the Appendix to this Schedule OneError! Reference source not found., have undertaken to RFC Ambrian and the Company, in accordance with Rule 7 of the AIM Rules, not to dispose of any interest that they have in the Company's securities (including any securities which they may subsequently acquire within 12 months of Admission) for a period of 12 months from
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sovereign Metals Limited published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:26:05 UTC.