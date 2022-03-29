SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

|
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
|
CONTENTS
|
PAGE
|
Corporate Information
|
1
|
Financial Highlights
|
3
|
Report of the Directors
|
4
|
Report of the Audit Committee
|
11
|
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation of the
|
Financial Statements
|
12
|
Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No.
|
29 of 2007
|
13
|
Independent Auditor's Report
|
14
|
Summary of Significant of Accounting Policies
|
20
|
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
|
48
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
49
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
20
|
Statement of Cashflows
|
51
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
52
|
Other National Disclosures
|
Statement of Value Added
|
106
|
Five-Year Financial Summary
|
107
CORPORATE INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
RC No.
31962
Nature of business
The principal activity of the Company continues to be the provision of all classes of non-life insurance and special risk insurance, settlement of claims and insurance of policyholders' funds.
Directors
Mr. Oluseun O. Ajayi Mr. Olaotan Soyinka Mrs. Ugochi Odemelam Mr. Jude Modilim
Ms. Emi Faloughi
Mr. Abimbola Oguntunde Mr. Odoh Shedrack Chidozie Mr. Eric Balogun
Col. Shehu Musa
Chairman
Managing Director/CEO Executive Director Executive Director Non Executive Director Non Executive Director Non Executive Director Independent Director Independent Director
Company Secretary
Equity Union Limited
Registered Office
17, Adetokunbo Ademola Street Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria www.stiplc.com
Auditors
PKF Professional Services PKF House
205A, Ikorodu Road Obanikoro
Lagos
Bankers
First Bank of Nigeria Limited Standard Chartered Bank Zenith Bank Plc
Access Bank Plc Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Ecobank Plc
Providus Bank Limited
First City Monument Bank Limited Fidelity Bank Plc
Unity Bank Plc Heritage Bank Plc Sterling Bank Plc Wema Bank Plc
Solicitors
Citipoint Chambers
Registrar
Meristem Registrars Limited
CORPORATE INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Reporting Actuary
Logic Professional Services
ReinsurersManagement Team
Aveni Reinsurance Company Limited African Reinsurance Corporation Continental Reinsurance Plc WAICA Reinsurance Corporation
Olaotan Soyinka
Managing Director/CEO
Ugochi Odemelam
Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development
Jude Modilim
Executive Director, Technical Operations
Kayode Adigun
GM/Divisional Head, Finance & Corporate Services
Sanni Oladimeji
DGM/Head, Risk Management & Compliance
Segun Bankole
DGM/Head, Sales & Corporate Communications
Emmanuel Anikibe
DGM/Head, Sales & Client Services
Olalekan Oguntunde
AGM/Head, ICT
Samuel Oseni AGM/Head, Internal Audit
Tajudeen Rufai
AGM/ Head, Reinsurance
Angela Uche-Onochie
AGM/Head, Eastern Area Operations
Lucas Durojaiye
AGM/Head, Northern Area Operations
Abisola Asaju
AGM/Head, General Internal Services
Niyi Olaitan
AGM/ Head, Finance and Accounts
Victoria Eze
AGM/ Head, Sales & Client Services 2
Akinwunmi Akinrinmade
AGM/ Head, Energy
Ebinyu Faloughi AGM/ Head, Motor
|
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
|
|
Statement of profit or loss and other
|
comprehensive income
|
|
2020
|
₦'000
|
% Change
|
Gross premium written
|
11,120,684
|
14%
|
Net premium income
|
6,541,908
|
11%
|
Net claims expenses
|
(3,485,778)
|
-9%
|
Profit before income tax
|
796,108
|
11%
|
Profit after income tax
|
687,699
|
42%
|
Statement of financial position
|
Total assets
|
14,833,238
|
11%
|
Total liabilities
|
6,207,140
|
9%
|
Total equity
|
8,626,099
|
11%
|
Insurance contract liabilities
|
3,762,566
|
5%
|
Per share data:
|
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
|
8.00
|
42%
2021 ₦'000
12,718,526
7,276,340
(3,169,009)
885,757
974,734
16,397,414 6,780,185 9,617,229 3,961,511
11.34
