SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 MARCH 2024
MAR.2024
MAR.2023
₦'000
₦'000
% Change
Statement of profit or loss and other
comprehensive income
Insurance revenue
15,469,892
9,117,856
70%
Insurance service expenses
(3,906,572)
(2,387,484)
64%
Net expenses from reinsurance contract held
(10,185,766)
(5,544,766)
84%
Insurance service result
1,377,554
1,185,606
16%
Investment return
212,274
171,444
24%
Net finance result
163,105
132,936
23%
Profit before income tax
748,219
606,959
23%
Profit after income tax
635,986
503,592
26%
Statement of financial position
Cash and cash equivalent
8,943,131
6,356,530
Total assets
23,002,106
15,606,453
47%
Total liabilities
8,991,579
5,627,043
60%
Total equity
14,010,527
9,979,410
40%
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
4
4
1%
3
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 MARCH 2024
1. Corporate information
Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc ("The Company") was incorporated as a limited liability company on 26 February 1980, but was reorganized and commenced business as a reorganized non-life insurance company on 2 January 1995 with an authorized share capital of ₦30 million and a fully paid up capital of the ₦20 million following the acquisition and recapitalization of the then Grand Union Assurance Limited. The Company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 29 November 2006.
Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc is regulated by the National Insurance Commission of Nigeri
The principal activity of the Company continues to be the provision of all classes of non- life insurance and special risk insurance, settlement of claims and Insurance of Policyholders' Fund. The Company's head office is at 17, Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos with 17 other branches spread across major cities.
2. Summary of significant accounting policies
2.1 Introduction to summary of significant accounting policies
The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these ﬁnancial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.
2.2 Basis of preparation 2.2.1 Basis for measurement
The preparation of these financial statements have been based on historical cost basis except for the undermentioned areas which are measured on an alternative basis on each reporting date:
- Equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss measured at fair value
- Debt securities at amortised cost
- Equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income
- Investment properties measured at fair value
- Land and buildings are carried at revalued amount.
- Insurance contract liabilities measured at present value of projected cash flows
The financial statements were approved by the board of Directors and authorised for issue on 14th March 2023.
5
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 MARCH 2024
2.2.2 Statement of compliance with IFRS
These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) for Interpretations applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the Financial Reporting Act, 2011, the Insurance Act 2003 and relevant National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Circulars and Guidelines.
In accordance with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts, the Company has applied existing accounting policies for Non-life insurance contracts, modified as appropriate to comply with the IFRS framework.
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the Company's Board of Directors to exercise its judgment in applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgments or complexity, or areas where assumptions or estimates are significant to the financial statements are as disclosed in Note 3.
The financial statements of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc have been prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors of the Company have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.
2.3 Presentation currency
The financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira (₦) and are rounded to the nearest thousand unless otherwise stated.
2.4 Foreign currencies Transactions and balances
Transactions in currencies other than the entity's functional currency (foreign currencies) are recognized at the rates of exchange prevailing at the dates of the transactions. At the end of each reporting period, monetary items denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rates prevailing at that date.
Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rate as at the date of the initial transaction and are not subsequently restated. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value is determined. The gain or loss arising on translation of non-monetary items measured at fair value is treated in line with the recognition of a gain or loss on change in fair value of the item (i.e., translation differences on items whose fair value gain or loss is recognised in other comprehensive income (OCI) or profit or loss are also recognised in OCI or profit or loss, respectively).
6
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 MARCH 2024
Functional currency
Items included in the financial statements of the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates (the "functional currency"). The Company is incorporated in Nigeria and has adopted the Naira as its functional currency.
- Summary of Standards and Interpretations effective for the first time
- Amendments to IAS 16 - Proceeds before intended use
The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022. Early application is permitted. It amends the standard to prohibit deducting from the cost of an item of property, plant and equipment any proceeds from selling items produced while bringing that asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management. Instead, an entity recognises the proceeds from selling such items, and the cost of producing those items, in profit or loss.
The Company does not expect these amendments to have impact on its financial statements when it becomes effective.
2.5.1.2. Amendments to IAS 37 - Onerous contracts - Cost of fulfilling a contract
The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022. Early application is permitted.
The changes in Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract specify that the 'cost of fulfilling' a contract comprises the 'costs that relate directly to the contract'. Costs that relate directly to a contract can either be incremental costs of fulfilling that contract (examples would be direct labour, materials) or an allocation of other costs that relate directly to fulfilling contracts (an example would be the allocation of the depreciation charge for an item of property, plant and equipment used in fulfilling the contract).
The Company will not be affected by these amendments on the date of transition.
2.5.1.3. Amendments to IFRS 16 - COVID-19-related rent concessions
The amendment is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 June 2021. Earlier application is permitted, including in financial statements not yet authorised for issue at 28 May 2021. The amendment is also available for interim reports. The changes in Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (Amendment to IFRS 16) amend IFRS
16 to:
- provide lessees with an exemption from assessing whether a COVID-19-related rent concession is a lease modification;
- require lessees that apply the exemption to account for COVID-19-related rent concessions as if they were not lease modifications;
- require lessees that apply the exemption to disclose that fact; and require lessees to apply the exemption retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8, but not require them to restate prior period figures.
7
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 MARCH 2024
The main change from the proposal in the exposure draft is that the IASB had proposed that the practical expedient should only be available for lease payments originally due in 2021. However, after having considered the feedback to the exposure draft, the IASB decided to extend this period to June 2021 to also capture rent concessions granted now and lasting for 12 months.
The Company does not expect these amendments to have impact on its financial statements when they becomes effective.
2.5.1.4. Amendments to IFRS 3 - Reference to the conceptual framework
Minor amendments were made to îFRS 3 Business Combinatîons to update the reference to the Conceptual Frameworl‹ lor Financial Reporting and add an exception for the recognition of liabilities and contingent liabilities within the scope of IAS 37 Provision. Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Aesets and lnterpretation 21 Levies. The amendments also confirm that contingent assets should not be recognised at the acquisition date.
The effective date is 1 January 2022.
The amendment will have no material effect on the Company's financial statements.
2.5.1.5. Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28: Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture
The amendments address the conflict between IFRS 10 and IAS 28 in dealing with the loss of control of a subsidiary that is sold or contributed to an associate or joint venture. The amendments clarify that the gain or loss resulting from the sale or contribution of assets that constitute a business, as defined in IFRS 3, between an investor and its associate or joint venture, is recognised in full. Any gain or loss resulting from the sale or contribution of assets that do not constitute a business, however, is recognised only to the extent of unrelated investors' interests in the associate or joint venture. The IASB has deferred the effective date of these amendments indefinitely, but an entity that early adopts the amendments must apply them prospectively.
The Company will apply these amendments when they become effective.
2.5.1.6. Annual lmprovementn to IFRS Standards 2018 - 2020 The following Improvements were finalised in May 2020:
- IFRS 9 Financial Instruments - clarifies which fees should be included in the 10% test for derecognition of financial liabilities.
- IFRS 16 Leases - To remove the illustration of payments from the lessor relating to leasehold improvements, to remove any confusion about the treatment of lease incentives.
The effective date is 1 January 2022.
8
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 MARCH 2024
2.5.2 Standards Issued and Effective on or after 1 January 2023 a) IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts
IFRS 17 creates one accounting model for all insurance contracts in all jurisdictions that a
This standard replaces IFRS 4 - Insurance contracts.
The key principles in IFRS 17 are that an entity:
a). identifies as insurance contracts those contracts under which the entity accepts significant insurance risk from another party (the policyholder) by agreeing to compensate the policyholder if a specified uncertain, future event (the insured event) adversely affects the policyholder;
b). separates specified embedded derivatives, distinct investment components and distinct performance obligations from the insurance contracts;
c). divides the contracts into groups it will recognise and measure;
d). recognises and measures groups of insurance contracts at a risk-adjusted present value of the future cash flows (the fulfilment cash flows) that incorporates all the available information about the fulfilment cash flows in a way that is consistent with observable market information plus (if this value is a liability) or minus (if this value is an asset) an amount representing the unearned profit in the group of contracts (the contractual service margin);
e). recognises the profit from a group of insurance contracts over the period the entity provides insurance coverage, and as the entity is released from risk, if a group of contracts is or becomes loss-making, an entity recognises the loss immediately;
f). presents separately insurance revenue, insurance service expenses and insurance finance income or expenses;
- discloses information to enable users of financial statements to assess the effect that contracts within the scope of IFRS 17 have on the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the entity. To do this, an entity discloses qualitative and quantitative information about:
- the amounts recognised in its financial statements from insurance contracts;
- the significant judgements, and changes in those judgements, made
when applying the Standard; and
• the nature and extent of the risks from contracts within the scope of this Standard.
2.5.3 Narrow Scope Amendments deferred until further notice a) IFRS 10 consolidated financial statements
Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture (Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28): Narrow scope amendment address an acknowledged inconsistency between the requirements in IFRS 10 and those in IAS 28 (2011), in dealing with the sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture.
9
SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 MARCH 2024
b) IAS 28 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures
Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture (Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28): Narrow scope amendment to address an acknowledged inconsistency between the requirements in IFRS 10 and those in IAS 28 (2011), in dealing with the sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture.
2.5.4 New standards, amendments and interpretations issued but without an effective At the date of authorisation of these financial statements the following standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretations were in issue, but without an effective: This includes:
Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28 consolidated financial statements and Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures
Amends IFRS 10 consolidated financial statements and IAS 28 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures (2011) to clarify the treatment of the sale or contribution of assets from an investor to its associate or joint venture, as follows:
- Require full recognition in the investor's financial statements of gains and losses arising on the sale or contribution of assets that constitute a business (as defined in IFRS 3 Business Combinations);
- Require the partial recognition of gains and losses where the assets do not constitute a business, i.e. a gain or loss is recognized only to the extent of the unrelated investors' interests in that associate or joint venture.
These requirements apply regardless of the legal form of the transaction, e.g. whether the sale or contribution of assets occurs by an investor transferring shares in a subsidiary that holds the assets (resulting in loss of control of the subsidiary), or by the direct sale of the assets themselves.
2.6 Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand, deposits held at call with banks and other short term highly liquid investments. These assets are readily convertible into known amounts of cash.
2.6.1 Cash and cash equivalents for the purpose of Statement of Cashflow
The cash and cash equivalents for the purpose of the statement of cashflow comprise of cash on hand, deposits held at call with banks and other short term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less and bank overdraft.
10
