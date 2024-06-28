SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 MARCH 2024

1. Corporate information

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc ("The Company") was incorporated as a limited liability company on 26 February 1980, but was reorganized and commenced business as a reorganized non-life insurance company on 2 January 1995 with an authorized share capital of ₦30 million and a fully paid up capital of the ₦20 million following the acquisition and recapitalization of the then Grand Union Assurance Limited. The Company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 29 November 2006.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc is regulated by the National Insurance Commission of Nigeri

The principal activity of the Company continues to be the provision of all classes of non- life insurance and special risk insurance, settlement of claims and Insurance of Policyholders' Fund. The Company's head office is at 17, Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos with 17 other branches spread across major cities.

2. Summary of significant accounting policies

2.1 Introduction to summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these ﬁnancial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated.

2.2 Basis of preparation 2.2.1 Basis for measurement

The preparation of these financial statements have been based on historical cost basis except for the undermentioned areas which are measured on an alternative basis on each reporting date:

Equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss measured at fair value

Debt securities at amortised cost

Equity instrument at fair value through other comprehensive income

Investment properties measured at fair value

Land and buildings are carried at revalued amount.

Insurance contract liabilities measured at present value of projected cash flows

The financial statements were approved by the board of Directors and authorised for issue on 14th March 2023.