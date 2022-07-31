SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies (Cont'd)

3.2 Critical Accounting Estimates, Judgments and Assumptions

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Company's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly.

.

3.3 Judgement, Estimates and Assumption

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an on-going basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period or if the revision affects both current and future periods.

Information about significant areas of estimation uncertainty and critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements are described below:

Income Taxes

Significant estimates are required in determining the provision for income taxes. There are many transactions and calculations for which the ultimate tax determination is uncertain. The Company recognises liabilities for anticipated tax issues based on estimates of whether additional taxes will be due. Where the final tax outcome of these matters is different from the amounts that were initially recorded, such differences will impact the income tax and deferred tax provisions. Retirement benefits

The present value of the retirement benefit obligations depends on a number of factors that are determined on an actuarial basis using a number of assumptions. Any changes in these assumptions will impact the carrying amount of gratuity obligations. The assumptions used in determining the net cost (income) for gratuity include the discount rate, rate of return on assets, future salary increments and mortality rates. The Company determines the appropriate discount rate at the end of each year. This is the interest rate that should be used to determine the present value of estimated future cash outflows expected to be required to settle the gratuity obligations. In determining the appropriate discount rate, the Company considers the interest rates of high- quality government bonds that are denominated in the currency in which the benefits will be paid and that have terms to maturity approximating the terms of the related gratuity liability. Other key assumptions for gratuity obligations are based in part on current market conditions.