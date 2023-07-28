SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

2.15 Insurance contract liabilities

2.15.1 Provision for outstanding claims and incurred but not reported (IBNR) claims Provision for liabilities of insurance contracts is made for outstanding claims and settlement expenses incurred at the reporting date including an estimate for the cost of claims incurred but not reported (IBNR) at that date. Included in the provision is an estimate of the internal and external costs of handling the outstanding claims.

Material salvage and other recoveries including reinsurance recoveries are presented as assets. Significant delays are experienced in the notification and settlement of certain types of general insurance claims, particularly in respect of liability business, environmental and pollution exposures, the ultimate cost of which may vary from the original assessment. Adjustments to the amounts of claims provisions established in prior years are reflected in the financial statements for the period in which the adjustments are made and disclosed separately, if material.

The liability for Incurred but not Reported (IBNR) claims is calculated at the end of the reporting period, using a range of standard actuarial claim projection techniques, based on empirical data and current assumptions that may include a margin for adverse deviation. The liability was not discounted for time value of money; and no further provision was made for equalisation or catastrophe reserves (as prohibited by IFRS 4). These liabilities are derecognised when the obligation to pay a claim is extinguished (i.e. expired, discharged or cancelled).

2.15.2 Provision for unearned premiums and unexpired risks

The provision for unearned premiums represents that part of written premiums, gross of commission payable to intermediaries that is estimated to be earned in subsequent periods. The change in the provision is recorded in the profit or loss to recognize revenue over the period of the risk.

2.15.3 Liability adequacy

At each reporting date the Company performs a liability adequacy test on its insurance liabilities less related deferred acquisition cost to ensure that the carrying value is adequate, using current estimates of future cash flows, taking into account the relevant investment return.

If that assessment shows that the carrying amount of the liabilities is inadequate, any deficiency is recognised as an expense in the profit or loss and subsequently by recognising an additional liability for claims provisions or recognising a provision for unexpired risks. The unexpired risks provision is assessed in aggregate for business classes which are managed together.