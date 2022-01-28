SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Statement of Significant Accounting Policies

General information

The company was incorporated as a limited liability company on February 26, 1980, but was reorganized and commenced business as a reorganized non-life insurance company on 2nd January 1995 with an authorized share capital of N30 million and a fully paid up capital of the N20 million following the acquisition and recapitalization of the then Grand Union Assurances Limited.

The principal activity of the Company continues to be the provision of all classes of non-life insurance and special risk insurance, settlement of claims and Insurance of Policy Holders' Fund. The Company, currently having its corporate head office at 17 Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos with 17 other branches spread across major cities and commercial centers in Nigeria, became a Public Limited Company (Plc) on the 7th of April 2004 and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 29th November 2006. Going Concern

These financial statements have been prepared on the going concern basis. The Company has no intention or need to reduce substantially its business operations and management believes that the going concern assumption is appropriate for the Company due to sufficient capital adequacy ratio and projected liquidity, based on historical experience that short-term obligations will be refinanced in the normal course of the business. Liquidity ratio and continuous evaluation of current ratio of the Company is carried out by the Company to ensure that there are no going concerns threats to the operation of the Company.

3 Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.

3.1 Basis of Preparation and Compliance with IFRS

These financial statements are the stand alone financial statements of Sovereign Trust Insurance. The Company's financial statements for the year 2014 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the IASB. Additional information required by national regulations is included where appropriate.

Functional and Presentation of Currency

The financial statements are presented in Nigerian currency (Naira) which is the Company's functional currency. Except otherwise indicated, financial information presented in Naira have been rounded to the nearest thousand.

Basis of Measurement

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis except for the following: