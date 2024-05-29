SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

8. Complaint Management Policy

In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules relating to the Complaints Management Framework of the Nigerian Capital Market, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has adopted a Complaints Management Policy. The Company shall receive and entertain all Shareholders' complaints arising out of issues covered under the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 the Rules and Regulations made pursuant to the ISA, the rules and regulations of Securities Exchanges and guidelines of recognised trade associations as directed.

9. Acquisition Of Own Shares

The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the year.

10. Company's Distributors

The Company's products are marketed by insurance brokers and agents throughout the country.The Company also employs the direct marketing method to source for insurance business.

11. Insurance Technical Agreements

The Company had reinsurance treaty arrangements with the following companies during the year:

African Reinsurance Corporation

Aveni Reinsurance Company Limited

Continental Reinsurance Plc

WAICA Reinsurance Corporation

12. Corporate Governance

The Company maintains corporate policies and standards designed to encourage good and transparent corporate governance, avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote ethical business practices. The business of the Company is conducted with integrity which pays due regard to the legitimate interests of our stakeholders.

13. Securities Trading Policy

In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange amended rules, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has policy guiding Directors, officers, key management personnel, contractors and all other employees dealing in the securities of the Company.

The policy aims to ensure that the reputation of the Company is not adversely impacted by perceptions of trading in the Company's securities at inappropriate times or in an inappropriate manner.

The policy's intention is to ensure that Directors, officers and other Company personnels do not make improper use of "price sensitive information" gained their position or engagement in the Company.

14. Employment And Employees

a) Employee Involvement and Training

The Company is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Company's performance and progress. Views of employees are sought, where practicable, on matters which particularly affect them as employees. The Company runs an open door management policy. Management, professional and technical expertise are the Company's major assets and investment in developing such skills is continuous. The Company's expanding skills base is being brought about by a wide range of inhouse and external training. Opportunities for career development within the company have also been broadened.