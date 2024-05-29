SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2023

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

CONTENTS

PAGE

Corporate Information

1

Financial Highlights

3

Report of the Directors

4

Report of the Audit Committee

11

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation of the

Financial Statements

12

Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No.

29 of 2007

13

Independent Auditor's Report

14

Statement of Financial Position

20

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

21

Statement of Changes in Equity

22

Statement of Cashflows

23

Notes to the Financial Statements

24

Other National Disclosures

Statement of Value Added

149

Five-Year Financial Summary

150

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

RC No.

Nature of business

31962

The principal activity of the Company continues to be the provision of all classes of non-life insurance and special risk insurance, settlement of claims and insurance of policyholders' funds.

Directors

Mr. Oluseun O. Ajayi

-

Chairman

Mr. Olaotan Soyinka

-

Managing Director/CEO

Mrs. Ugochi Odemelam

-

Executive Director

Mr. Jude Modilim

Executive Director (Resigned 15th

-

June, 2003)

Mr. Kayode Adigun

Executive Director (Appointed 30th

-

October, 2023)

Mr. Emmanuel Anikibe

Executive Director (Appointed 22nd

-

November, 2003)

Ms. Emi Faloughi

-

Non Executive Director

Mr. Abimbola Oguntunde

-

Non Executive Director

Mr. Odoh Shedrack Chidozie

-

Non Executive Director

Mr. Eric Balogun

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Equity Union Limited

Registered Office

17, Adetokunbo Ademola Street

Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

www.stiplc.com

Auditors

PKF Professional Services

PKF House

205A, Ikorodu Road

Obanikoro

Lagos

Bankers

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Standard Chartered Bank

Zenith Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Ecobank Plc

Providus Bank Limited

First City Monument Bank Limited

Fidelity Bank Plc

Unity Bank Plc

Heritage Bank Plc

Sterling Bank Plc

Solicitors

Citipoint Chambers

Registrar

Meristem Registrars Limited

Reporting Actuary

O & A Hedge Actuarial Consulting

1

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Reinsurers

Aveni Reinsurance Company Limited

African Reinsurance Corporation

Continental Reinsurance Plc

WAICA Reinsurance Corporation

Management Team

Olaotan Soyinka

Managing Director/CEO

Ugochi Odemelam

Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development

Kayode Adigun

Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services

Emmanuel Anikibe

Executive Director, Technical Operations

Lucas Durojaiye

GM/Head, Northern Area Operations

Sanni Oladimeji

DGM/Head, Risk Management & Compliance

Segun Bankole

DGM/Head, Sales & Corporate Communications

Olajumoke Olatubosun

DGM/Head, Martketing and Business Development

Olalekan Oguntunde

DGM/Head, ICT

Samuel Oseni

DGM/Head, Internal Audit

Angela Uche-Onochie

DGM/Head, Eastern Area Operations

Abisola Asaju

AGM/Head, General Internal Services

Niyi Olaitan

AGM/ Head, Finance and Accounts

Victoria Eze

AGM/ Head, Sales & Client Services 2

Akinwunmi Akinrinmade

AGM/ Head, Energy

Kola Azeez

AGM/Sales and Client Services

Funmilayo Idodo

AGM/Head, General Underwriting Department/ Branch Operations

2

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

2023

2022

₦'000

₦'000

% Change

Restated

Statement of profit or loss and other

comprehensive income

Insurance revenue

19,322,894

15,701,846

23%

Insurance service expenses

(7,355,237)

(6,038,816)

-22%

Net expenses from reinsurance contract

(8,636,324)

(6,337,460)

-36%

Insurance service result

3,331,333

3,325,571

0%

Investment return

819,474

548,727

49%

Net financial result

757,982

365,038

108%

Profit before income tax

1,415,761

1,448,474

-2%

Profit after income tax

1,273,973

1,386,788

-8%

Statement of financial position

Cash and cash equivalents

11,960,392

8,678,703

38%

Reinsurance contract assets

2,580,533

2,480,968

4%

Total assets

22,760,888

17,153,565

33%

Insurance contract liabilities

4,679,815

4,146,766

13%

Total liabilities

9,186,344

6,748,784

36%

Total equity

13,574,544

10,404,781

30%

Ratios

Basic earnings per share (kobo)

8.95

16.14

-45%

Claims and expenses over earning premiums

0.83

0.79

5%

3

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

1.Legal Form And Principal Activity

In compliance with the relevant provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the Insurance Act 2003, relevant policy guidelines issued by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act No. 42, 2023 (as amended), the Directors have pleasure in submitting to the members their report together with the audited financial statements of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc ("the Company") for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Company was incorporated as a limited liability company on 26 February 1980 and commenced business on 2 January 1995 as a non-life insurer with an authorized share capital of ₦30 million and a fully paid up share capital of ₦20 million following the acquisition and recapitalization of the then Grand Union Assurance Limited.

The Company which was licensed to carry out business in all classes of non-life insurance and as special risk insurers currently has authorised share capital of ₦7.5 billion divided into 15 billion units of 50 kobo per share with a paid up capital of ₦7.11 billion (Dec 2022:5.68 billion) divided into 14.23 billion (Dec 2022:11.36 billion) units of 50 kobo per share.

The Company's corporate head office is at across major cities and commercial centers Company (PLC) on 7 April 2004, and November 2006.

Victoria Island, Lagos with 17 other branches spread in Nigeria. The Company became a Public Limited was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 29

2023

2022

₦'000

₦'000

Restated

2. Operating Results

Insurance revenue

19,322,894

15,701,846

Insurance service expenses

(7,355,237)

(6,038,816)

Net expenses from reinsurance contract

(8,636,324)

(6,337,460)

Insurance service result

3,331,333

3,325,571

Profit before income tax

1,415,761

1,448,474

Income tax expense

(141,788)

(61,686)

Profit after income tax

1,273,973

1,386,788

3.Dividend

3kobo per ordinary share dividend is proposed in respect of the current year (2022 : Nil). This is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.

4.Business Review And Future Development

The Company carried out insurance activities in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. A comprehensive review of the business for the year and prospects for the ensuing year will be contained in the Managing Director's Report in the Annual Report.

4

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

5.Directors

The names of the Directors at the date of this report and of those who held offices during the year are as follows:

Mr. Oluseun O. Ajayi

-

Chairman

Mr. Olaotan Soyinka

-

Managing Director/CEO

Mrs.Ugochi Odemelam

-

Executive Director

Mr. Jude Modilim

-

Executive Director (Resigned 15th June,2003)

Mr. Kayode Adigun

-

Executive Director (Appointed 30th October, 202

Mr. Emmanuel Anikibe

-

Executive Director (Appointed 22nd November,20

Ms.Emi Faloughi

-

Non Executive Director

Mr. Abimbola Oguntunde

-

Non Executive Director

Mr. Odoh Shedrack Chidozie

-

Non Executive Director

Mr. Eric Balogun

Independent Director

6.Directors's interests.

The names of the Directors and their interests in the issued and paid up share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' shareholdings as at 31 December 2023 are as follows:

Number of

Number of

Indirect

direct Ordinary

indirect

Representat

Shares held in

Ordinary Shares

Total

Total

ion on the

Name

2023

held in 2023

31 Dec 2023

31 Dec 2022

Board

Sovereign

Investments

Mr. Oluseun O. Ajayi

1,166,156,859

1,055,850,018

2,222,006,877

1,661,256,877

Ltd

Mr. Olaotan Soyinka

68,298,960

-

68,298,960

8,298,960

-

Mrs. Ugochi Odemelam

88,419,351

-

88,419,351

6,735,481

-

Teeof

Ms. Emi Faloughi

27,024,097

881,572,742

908,596,839

848,596,839

Holdings Ltd

Mr. Abimbola Oguntunde

200,335,414

-

200,335,414

335,414

-

Morning Side

Mr. Odoh Shedrack

Capital

Chidozie

-

2,499,000,000

2,499,000,000

2,499,000,000

Partners Ltd.

Mr. Kayode Adigun

66,926,116

-

66,926,116

43,950,395

Mr. Emmanuel Anikibe

20,604,971

-

20,604,971

483,977

-

7.Directors' Interest In Contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purposes of Section 277 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act,Laws of the Federation Nigeria 2020 of any disclosable interests in contracts in which the Company was involved as at 31 December 2023.

5

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

8. Complaint Management Policy

In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules relating to the Complaints Management Framework of the Nigerian Capital Market, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has adopted a Complaints Management Policy. The Company shall receive and entertain all Shareholders' complaints arising out of issues covered under the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 the Rules and Regulations made pursuant to the ISA, the rules and regulations of Securities Exchanges and guidelines of recognised trade associations as directed.

9. Acquisition Of Own Shares

The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the year.

10. Company's Distributors

The Company's products are marketed by insurance brokers and agents throughout the country.The Company also employs the direct marketing method to source for insurance business.

11. Insurance Technical Agreements

The Company had reinsurance treaty arrangements with the following companies during the year:

  • African Reinsurance Corporation
  • Aveni Reinsurance Company Limited
  • Continental Reinsurance Plc
  • WAICA Reinsurance Corporation

12. Corporate Governance

The Company maintains corporate policies and standards designed to encourage good and transparent corporate governance, avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote ethical business practices. The business of the Company is conducted with integrity which pays due regard to the legitimate interests of our stakeholders.

13. Securities Trading Policy

In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange amended rules, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has policy guiding Directors, officers, key management personnel, contractors and all other employees dealing in the securities of the Company.

The policy aims to ensure that the reputation of the Company is not adversely impacted by perceptions of trading in the Company's securities at inappropriate times or in an inappropriate manner.

The policy's intention is to ensure that Directors, officers and other Company personnels do not make improper use of "price sensitive information" gained their position or engagement in the Company.

14. Employment And Employees

a) Employee Involvement and Training

The Company is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Company's performance and progress. Views of employees are sought, where practicable, on matters which particularly affect them as employees. The Company runs an open door management policy. Management, professional and technical expertise are the Company's major assets and investment in developing such skills is continuous. The Company's expanding skills base is being brought about by a wide range of inhouse and external training. Opportunities for career development within the company have also been broadened.

6

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Incentive schemes designed to meet the circumstances of each individual are implemented wherever appropriate and some of these schemes include staff retirement benefit, productivity bonus, promotion and salary review.

b) Employment of Physically Challenged Persons

It is the policy of the Company that there is no discrimination in considering applications for employment including those of physically challenged persons. All employees whether physically challenged or not are given equal opportunities to develop their knowledge and to qualify for promotion in furtherance of their careers.

c) Health Safety and Welfare at Work

The Company strictly observes all health and safety regulations. The Company maintains business premises designed with a view to guaranteeing the safety and healthy living conditions of its employees and customers alike. Employees are adequately insured against occupational and other hazards. Financial provision is also made for all employees in respect of transportation, housing, medical expenses and meals.

15. Events After The Reporting Date

There were no events after the reporting date which could have a material effect on the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2023 or its financial performance for the year then ended that have not been adequately provided for or disclosed.

16. Equity Range Analysis

The range of shareholding as at 31 December 2023 is as follows:

Range

No. of Holders

Percent

Unit

Percent

1 - 1,000

1,209

13%

514,666

0%

1,001 - 5,000

1,757

19%

5,184,148

0%

5,001 - 10,000

1,065

11%

7,978,693

0%

10,001

- 50,000

2,728

29%

68,846,393

0%

50,001

- 100,000

925

10%

66,410,093

0%

100,001 - 500,000

1,108

12%

229,606,281

2%

500,001 - 1,000,000

189

2%

139,801,414

1%

1,000,0001 - 5,000,000

202

2%

419,820,842

3%

5,000,001 - 10,000,000

27

0%

196,674,508

1%

10,000,001 - Above

63

1%

13,093,302,445

92%

Total

9,273

100%

14,228,139,483

100%

The range of shareholding as at 31 December 2022 is as follows:

Range

No. of Holders

Percent

Unit

Percent

1 - 1,000

1,181

13%

516,482

0%

1,001 - 5,000

1,735

19%

5,123,475

0%

5,001 - 10,000

1,058

11%

7,925,002

0%

10,001

- 50,000

2,761

30%

69,345,988

1%

50,001

- 100,000

930

10%

66,776,382

1%

100,001 - 500,000

1,134

12%

235,635,661

2%

500,001 - 1,000,000

181

2%

134,842,463

1%

1,000,0001 - 5,000,000

191

2%

406,314,065

4%

5,000,001 - 10,000,000

29

0%

211,318,125

2%

10,000,001 - Above

56

1%

10,226,668,371

90%

Total

9,256

100%

11,364,466,014

100%

7

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

17. Substantial interest in shares

According to the register of members at 31 December 2023, no shareholder held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company except as disclosed as follows:

2023

2022

% of

% of

NAME

No. of Holding

Holding

No. of Holding

Holding

Morning Side Capital Partners Ltd

2,499,000,000

17.56%

2,499,000,000

21.99%

Sovereign Investments Limited

1,055,850,018

7.42%

995,100,018

8.76%

TrustBanc Nominee 4

900,000,000

6.33%

900,000,000

7.92%

Teeof Holdings Limited

881,572,742

6.20%

821,572,742

7.23%

Tripple Tees Endowment Limited

1,791,346,735

12.59%

684,381,657

6.02%

Ajayi Oluseun O.

1,166,156,859

8.20%

666,156,859

5.86%

Randwaves Ltd

1,218,341,894

8.56%

-

0.00%

Others

4,715,871,235

33.14%

4,798,254,738

42.22%

Total

14,228,139,483

100%

11,364,466,014

100%

18. Contributions And Sponsorship

The tax allowable donations and sponsorship made

during the

year was ₦2,350,000 (2022:

₦3,160,000). See analysis below:

2023

2022

₦'000

₦'000

ICOBCC Unveiling project 2022

-

200

Armed Forces remembrance day celebration

-

100

Investiture of Mr. Edwin Igbiti as the 51st President CIIN

-

300

Investiture of Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi as the 16th President CITN

500

-

Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria VI and Lekki District

Society

-

250

PILA's 50th anniversary

300

-

Business Journal 15th anniversary lecture/awards

500

-

All Junior schools spelling BEE competition

250

-

NAIPE 2023 annual conference

300

-

Investiture of the 2023-25 executive committee

500

-

Nigeria Council of Registered insurance Brokers

-

2,000

Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria

-

310

2,350

3,160

19. Property and Equipment

Information relating to the Company's property and equipment is detailed in Note 25 to the financial statements.

20. Board Committees

The Board, in compliance with the guidelines of the National Insurance Commission carried out its oversight function through its standing committees, each which has a charter that clearly defines its purpose, composition and structure, frequency of meeting, duties, tenure and reporting lines to the Board.

8

