FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2023
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
CONTENTS
PAGE
Corporate Information
1
Financial Highlights
3
Report of the Directors
4
Report of the Audit Committee
11
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation of the
Financial Statements
12
Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No.
29 of 2007
13
Independent Auditor's Report
14
Statement of Financial Position
20
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
21
Statement of Changes in Equity
22
Statement of Cashflows
23
Notes to the Financial Statements
24
Other National Disclosures
Statement of Value Added
149
Five-Year Financial Summary
150
CORPORATE INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
RC No.
Nature of business
31962
The principal activity of the Company continues to be the provision of all classes of non-life insurance and special risk insurance, settlement of claims and insurance of policyholders' funds.
Directors
Mr. Oluseun O. Ajayi
-
Chairman
Mr. Olaotan Soyinka
-
Managing Director/CEO
Mrs. Ugochi Odemelam
-
Executive Director
Mr. Jude Modilim
Executive Director (Resigned 15th
-
June, 2003)
Mr. Kayode Adigun
Executive Director (Appointed 30th
-
October, 2023)
Mr. Emmanuel Anikibe
Executive Director (Appointed 22nd
-
November, 2003)
Ms. Emi Faloughi
-
Non Executive Director
Mr. Abimbola Oguntunde
-
Non Executive Director
Mr. Odoh Shedrack Chidozie
-
Non Executive Director
Mr. Eric Balogun
Independent Director
Company Secretary
Equity Union Limited
Registered Office
17, Adetokunbo Ademola Street
Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
www.stiplc.com
Auditors
PKF Professional Services
PKF House
205A, Ikorodu Road
Obanikoro
Lagos
Bankers
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Standard Chartered Bank
Zenith Bank Plc
Access Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Ecobank Plc
Providus Bank Limited
First City Monument Bank Limited
Fidelity Bank Plc
Unity Bank Plc
Heritage Bank Plc
Sterling Bank Plc
Solicitors
Citipoint Chambers
Registrar
Meristem Registrars Limited
Reporting Actuary
O & A Hedge Actuarial Consulting
CORPORATE INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Reinsurers
Aveni Reinsurance Company Limited
African Reinsurance Corporation
Continental Reinsurance Plc
WAICA Reinsurance Corporation
Management Team
Olaotan Soyinka
Managing Director/CEO
Ugochi Odemelam
Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development
Kayode Adigun
Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services
Emmanuel Anikibe
Executive Director, Technical Operations
Lucas Durojaiye
GM/Head, Northern Area Operations
Sanni Oladimeji
DGM/Head, Risk Management & Compliance
Segun Bankole
DGM/Head, Sales & Corporate Communications
Olajumoke Olatubosun
DGM/Head, Martketing and Business Development
Olalekan Oguntunde
DGM/Head, ICT
Samuel Oseni
DGM/Head, Internal Audit
Angela Uche-Onochie
DGM/Head, Eastern Area Operations
Abisola Asaju
AGM/Head, General Internal Services
Niyi Olaitan
AGM/ Head, Finance and Accounts
Victoria Eze
AGM/ Head, Sales & Client Services 2
Akinwunmi Akinrinmade
AGM/ Head, Energy
Kola Azeez
AGM/Sales and Client Services
Funmilayo Idodo
AGM/Head, General Underwriting Department/ Branch Operations
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
2023
2022
₦'000
₦'000
% Change
Restated
Statement of profit or loss and other
comprehensive income
Insurance revenue
19,322,894
15,701,846
23%
Insurance service expenses
(7,355,237)
(6,038,816)
-22%
Net expenses from reinsurance contract
(8,636,324)
(6,337,460)
-36%
Insurance service result
3,331,333
3,325,571
0%
Investment return
819,474
548,727
49%
Net financial result
757,982
365,038
108%
Profit before income tax
1,415,761
1,448,474
-2%
Profit after income tax
1,273,973
1,386,788
-8%
Statement of financial position
Cash and cash equivalents
11,960,392
8,678,703
38%
Reinsurance contract assets
2,580,533
2,480,968
4%
Total assets
22,760,888
17,153,565
33%
Insurance contract liabilities
4,679,815
4,146,766
13%
Total liabilities
9,186,344
6,748,784
36%
Total equity
13,574,544
10,404,781
30%
Ratios
Basic earnings per share (kobo)
8.95
16.14
-45%
Claims and expenses over earning premiums
0.83
0.79
5%
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
1.Legal Form And Principal Activity
In compliance with the relevant provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAP C20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the Insurance Act 2003, relevant policy guidelines issued by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act No. 42, 2023 (as amended), the Directors have pleasure in submitting to the members their report together with the audited financial statements of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc ("the Company") for the year ended 31 December 2023.
The Company was incorporated as a limited liability company on 26 February 1980 and commenced business on 2 January 1995 as a non-life insurer with an authorized share capital of ₦30 million and a fully paid up share capital of ₦20 million following the acquisition and recapitalization of the then Grand Union Assurance Limited.
The Company which was licensed to carry out business in all classes of non-life insurance and as special risk insurers currently has authorised share capital of ₦7.5 billion divided into 15 billion units of 50 kobo per share with a paid up capital of ₦7.11 billion (Dec 2022:5.68 billion) divided into 14.23 billion (Dec 2022:11.36 billion) units of 50 kobo per share.
The Company's corporate head office is at across major cities and commercial centers Company (PLC) on 7 April 2004, and November 2006.
Victoria Island, Lagos with 17 other branches spread in Nigeria. The Company became a Public Limited was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on 29
2023
2022
₦'000
₦'000
Restated
2. Operating Results
Insurance revenue
19,322,894
15,701,846
Insurance service expenses
(7,355,237)
(6,038,816)
Net expenses from reinsurance contract
(8,636,324)
(6,337,460)
Insurance service result
3,331,333
3,325,571
Profit before income tax
1,415,761
1,448,474
Income tax expense
(141,788)
(61,686)
Profit after income tax
1,273,973
1,386,788
3.Dividend
3kobo per ordinary share dividend is proposed in respect of the current year (2022 : Nil). This is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.
4.Business Review And Future Development
The Company carried out insurance activities in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. A comprehensive review of the business for the year and prospects for the ensuing year will be contained in the Managing Director's Report in the Annual Report.
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
5.Directors
The names of the Directors at the date of this report and of those who held offices during the year are as follows:
Mr. Oluseun O. Ajayi
-
Chairman
Mr. Olaotan Soyinka
-
Managing Director/CEO
Mrs.Ugochi Odemelam
-
Executive Director
Mr. Jude Modilim
-
Executive Director (Resigned 15th June,2003)
Mr. Kayode Adigun
-
Executive Director (Appointed 30th October, 202
Mr. Emmanuel Anikibe
-
Executive Director (Appointed 22nd November,20
Ms.Emi Faloughi
-
Non Executive Director
Mr. Abimbola Oguntunde
-
Non Executive Director
Mr. Odoh Shedrack Chidozie
-
Non Executive Director
Mr. Eric Balogun
Independent Director
6.Directors's interests.
The names of the Directors and their interests in the issued and paid up share capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' shareholdings as at 31 December 2023 are as follows:
Number of
Number of
Indirect
direct Ordinary
indirect
Representat
Shares held in
Ordinary Shares
Total
Total
ion on the
Name
2023
held in 2023
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Board
Sovereign
Investments
Mr. Oluseun O. Ajayi
1,166,156,859
1,055,850,018
2,222,006,877
1,661,256,877
Ltd
Mr. Olaotan Soyinka
68,298,960
-
68,298,960
8,298,960
-
Mrs. Ugochi Odemelam
88,419,351
-
88,419,351
6,735,481
-
Teeof
Ms. Emi Faloughi
27,024,097
881,572,742
908,596,839
848,596,839
Holdings Ltd
Mr. Abimbola Oguntunde
200,335,414
-
200,335,414
335,414
-
Morning Side
Mr. Odoh Shedrack
Capital
Chidozie
-
2,499,000,000
2,499,000,000
2,499,000,000
Partners Ltd.
Mr. Kayode Adigun
66,926,116
-
66,926,116
43,950,395
Mr. Emmanuel Anikibe
20,604,971
-
20,604,971
483,977
-
7.Directors' Interest In Contracts
None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purposes of Section 277 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act,Laws of the Federation Nigeria 2020 of any disclosable interests in contracts in which the Company was involved as at 31 December 2023.
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
8. Complaint Management Policy
In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules relating to the Complaints Management Framework of the Nigerian Capital Market, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has adopted a Complaints Management Policy. The Company shall receive and entertain all Shareholders' complaints arising out of issues covered under the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 the Rules and Regulations made pursuant to the ISA, the rules and regulations of Securities Exchanges and guidelines of recognised trade associations as directed.
9. Acquisition Of Own Shares
The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the year.
10. Company's Distributors
The Company's products are marketed by insurance brokers and agents throughout the country.The Company also employs the direct marketing method to source for insurance business.
11. Insurance Technical Agreements
The Company had reinsurance treaty arrangements with the following companies during the year:
- African Reinsurance Corporation
- Aveni Reinsurance Company Limited
- Continental Reinsurance Plc
- WAICA Reinsurance Corporation
12. Corporate Governance
The Company maintains corporate policies and standards designed to encourage good and transparent corporate governance, avoid potential conflicts of interest and promote ethical business practices. The business of the Company is conducted with integrity which pays due regard to the legitimate interests of our stakeholders.
13. Securities Trading Policy
In line with the Nigerian Stock Exchange amended rules, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has policy guiding Directors, officers, key management personnel, contractors and all other employees dealing in the securities of the Company.
The policy aims to ensure that the reputation of the Company is not adversely impacted by perceptions of trading in the Company's securities at inappropriate times or in an inappropriate manner.
The policy's intention is to ensure that Directors, officers and other Company personnels do not make improper use of "price sensitive information" gained their position or engagement in the Company.
14. Employment And Employees
a) Employee Involvement and Training
The Company is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Company's performance and progress. Views of employees are sought, where practicable, on matters which particularly affect them as employees. The Company runs an open door management policy. Management, professional and technical expertise are the Company's major assets and investment in developing such skills is continuous. The Company's expanding skills base is being brought about by a wide range of inhouse and external training. Opportunities for career development within the company have also been broadened.
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Incentive schemes designed to meet the circumstances of each individual are implemented wherever appropriate and some of these schemes include staff retirement benefit, productivity bonus, promotion and salary review.
b) Employment of Physically Challenged Persons
It is the policy of the Company that there is no discrimination in considering applications for employment including those of physically challenged persons. All employees whether physically challenged or not are given equal opportunities to develop their knowledge and to qualify for promotion in furtherance of their careers.
c) Health Safety and Welfare at Work
The Company strictly observes all health and safety regulations. The Company maintains business premises designed with a view to guaranteeing the safety and healthy living conditions of its employees and customers alike. Employees are adequately insured against occupational and other hazards. Financial provision is also made for all employees in respect of transportation, housing, medical expenses and meals.
15. Events After The Reporting Date
There were no events after the reporting date which could have a material effect on the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2023 or its financial performance for the year then ended that have not been adequately provided for or disclosed.
16. Equity Range Analysis
The range of shareholding as at 31 December 2023 is as follows:
Range
No. of Holders
Percent
Unit
Percent
1 - 1,000
1,209
13%
514,666
0%
1,001 - 5,000
1,757
19%
5,184,148
0%
5,001 - 10,000
1,065
11%
7,978,693
0%
10,001
- 50,000
2,728
29%
68,846,393
0%
50,001
- 100,000
925
10%
66,410,093
0%
100,001 - 500,000
1,108
12%
229,606,281
2%
500,001 - 1,000,000
189
2%
139,801,414
1%
1,000,0001 - 5,000,000
202
2%
419,820,842
3%
5,000,001 - 10,000,000
27
0%
196,674,508
1%
10,000,001 - Above
63
1%
13,093,302,445
92%
Total
9,273
100%
14,228,139,483
100%
The range of shareholding as at 31 December 2022 is as follows:
Range
No. of Holders
Percent
Unit
Percent
1 - 1,000
1,181
13%
516,482
0%
1,001 - 5,000
1,735
19%
5,123,475
0%
5,001 - 10,000
1,058
11%
7,925,002
0%
10,001
- 50,000
2,761
30%
69,345,988
1%
50,001
- 100,000
930
10%
66,776,382
1%
100,001 - 500,000
1,134
12%
235,635,661
2%
500,001 - 1,000,000
181
2%
134,842,463
1%
1,000,0001 - 5,000,000
191
2%
406,314,065
4%
5,000,001 - 10,000,000
29
0%
211,318,125
2%
10,000,001 - Above
56
1%
10,226,668,371
90%
Total
9,256
100%
11,364,466,014
100%
REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
17. Substantial interest in shares
According to the register of members at 31 December 2023, no shareholder held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company except as disclosed as follows:
2023
2022
% of
% of
NAME
No. of Holding
Holding
No. of Holding
Holding
Morning Side Capital Partners Ltd
2,499,000,000
17.56%
2,499,000,000
21.99%
Sovereign Investments Limited
1,055,850,018
7.42%
995,100,018
8.76%
TrustBanc Nominee 4
900,000,000
6.33%
900,000,000
7.92%
Teeof Holdings Limited
881,572,742
6.20%
821,572,742
7.23%
Tripple Tees Endowment Limited
1,791,346,735
12.59%
684,381,657
6.02%
Ajayi Oluseun O.
1,166,156,859
8.20%
666,156,859
5.86%
Randwaves Ltd
1,218,341,894
8.56%
-
0.00%
Others
4,715,871,235
33.14%
4,798,254,738
42.22%
Total
14,228,139,483
100%
11,364,466,014
100%
18. Contributions And Sponsorship
The tax allowable donations and sponsorship made
during the
year was ₦2,350,000 (2022:
₦3,160,000). See analysis below:
2023
2022
₦'000
₦'000
ICOBCC Unveiling project 2022
-
200
Armed Forces remembrance day celebration
-
100
Investiture of Mr. Edwin Igbiti as the 51st President CIIN
-
300
Investiture of Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi as the 16th President CITN
500
-
Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria VI and Lekki District
Society
-
250
PILA's 50th anniversary
300
-
Business Journal 15th anniversary lecture/awards
500
-
All Junior schools spelling BEE competition
250
-
NAIPE 2023 annual conference
300
-
Investiture of the 2023-25 executive committee
500
-
Nigeria Council of Registered insurance Brokers
-
2,000
Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria
-
310
2,350
3,160
19. Property and Equipment
Information relating to the Company's property and equipment is detailed in Note 25 to the financial statements.
20. Board Committees
The Board, in compliance with the guidelines of the National Insurance Commission carried out its oversight function through its standing committees, each which has a charter that clearly defines its purpose, composition and structure, frequency of meeting, duties, tenure and reporting lines to the Board.
