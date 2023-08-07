Consumer companies rose ahead of earnings and inflation data.

The earnings and economic outlook has improved substantially in the last month, said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management.

Shares of Tyson Foods fell sharply after the nation's largest meat processor posted a quarterly loss and said it is closing four more processing plants to fix its chicken business.

Campbell Soup has agreed to acquire Sovos Brands, the parent company of food brands including Rao's pasta sauces and noosa yogurt, in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion.

Lincoln Educational Services are trading higher after the company logged stronger second-quarter revenue growth than analysts had expected and raised its 2023 outlook.

