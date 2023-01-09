Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sovos Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOVO   US84612U1079

SOVOS BRANDS, INC.

(SOVO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
14.00 USD   +1.01%
04:30pSovos Brands Completes the Sale of Birch Benders
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as -2-
DJ
2022UBS Downgrades Sovos Brands to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $16 From $17
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sovos Brands Completes the Sale of Birch Benders

01/09/2023 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SOVO), one of the fastest-growing food companies of scale in the United States, today announced that it has completed the divestiture of the Birch Benders brand and related assets to Hometown Food Company, a portfolio company controlled by Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to complete the sale of Birch Benders to Hometown Food Company, a business already home to a number of popular breakfast and baking brands,” commented Todd Lachman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s announcement reflects Sovos Brands’ continued commitment to growing our core Rao’s and Noosa brands and, in particular, accelerating Rao’s to $1 billion in net sales and beyond. As we look ahead, Sovos Brands will be a more focused business that is better-positioned to drive sustainable sector leading growth for years to come.”

Given the timing of the transaction, the divestiture of Birch Benders will have no impact on the Company’s fiscal 2022 net sales and adjusted EBITDA.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.
Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s and noosa. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

Contacts
Investors: 
Joshua Levine                             
IR@sovosbrands.com

Media:
Lauren Armstrong
media@sovosbrands.com


All news about SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
04:30pSovos Brands Completes the Sale of Birch Benders
AQ
2022North American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as -2-
DJ
2022UBS Downgrades Sovos Brands to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $16 From $17
MT
2022Insider Sell: Sovos Brands
MT
2022Insider Sell: Sovos Brands
MT
2022Certain Restricted Stock of Sovos Brands, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
2022Certain Rights of Sovos Brands, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-NO..
CI
2022Certain Stock Options of Sovos Brands, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending o..
CI
2022Certain Common Stock of Sovos Brands, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
2022Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Sovos Brands Inc to $16 From $17, Maintains Buy R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 848 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 371 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -107x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 399 M 1 399 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sovos Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,86 $
Average target price 17,36 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd R. Lachman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher W. Hall Chief Financial Officer
William R. Johnson Chairman
Wendy K. Behr Chief Research & Development Officer
Kirk A. Jensen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOVOS BRANDS, INC.-3.55%1 399
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.0.79%53 746
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.4.93%28 048
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-4.03%9 625
CHRISTIAN HANSEN-2.12%9 177
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION2.15%5 553