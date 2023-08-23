UNITED STATES

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT

Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

Sow Good, Inc. (the "Company") conducted an evaluation to determine the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Following the evaluation, on August 23, 2023, the Committee approved the appointment of Urish Popeck & Co., LLC ("UPCO") as the Company's independent public accounting firm to audit the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 and to review the Company's quarterly consolidated financial statements beginning with the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. On the same date, the Committee approved the dismissal of M&K CPAS, PLLC ("M&K") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

The reports of M&K on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the subsequent interim period through June 30, 2023, there were no disagreements with M&K on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of M&K, would have caused M&K to make reference to the subject matter of such disagreements in connection with its reports on the consolidated financial statements for such fiscal years. During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the subsequent interim period through June 30, 2023, there have been no reportable events (as that term is described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K, except for the material weaknesses previously disclosed under Item 9A of the Company's 2022 Annual Report on the Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2023 pertaining to its internal controls over its financial statements. The Company authorized M&K to respond fully to inquiries of the successor accountant concerning the material weaknesses.

The Company provided M&K with a copy of the disclosures in this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that M&K furnish to the Company a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether it agrees with the above statements and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. A copy of M&K's letter dated August 23, 2023 is attached hereto as Exhibit 16.1.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the subsequent interim period through June 30, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted with UPCO regarding: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that UPCO concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) or a reportable event (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

Item 9.01. Financial Statement and Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 16.1 Letter to Securities and Exchange Commission from M&K CPAS, PLLC, dated August 23, 2023 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

