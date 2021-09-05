Log in
Change - Change in Corporate Information::Change of Company Secretary

09/05/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
SP CORPORATION LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 195200115K)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The Board of Directors ("Board") of SP Corporation Limited ("SP Corp") wishes to announce that Ms Tan Sock Kiang has resigned as the Company Secretary of SP Corp with effect from 3 September 2021 and Ms Lee Pih Peng has been appointed as the Company Secretary of SP Corp with effect from 3 September 2021.

The Board wishes to express its appreciation for Ms Tan's contributions.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

William Nursalim alias William Liem Interim Executive Director

6 September 2021

Disclaimer

SP Corporation Limited published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 20:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
