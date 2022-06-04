SP : Change Of Company Secretary

3 June 2022

Change Of Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of SP Corporation Limited wishes to announce the resignation of Ms Lee Pih Peng as Company Secretary with effect from 25 May 2022 and the appointment of Ms Ho Wui Mee Marian as Company Secretary with effect from 2 June 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

William Nursalim alias William Liem

Interim Executive Director

3 June 2022