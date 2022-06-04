Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  SP Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    AWE   SG1AJ0000007

SP CORPORATION LIMITED

(AWE)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/03 02:30:24 am EDT
0.6000 SGD   -0.83%
06/04SP : Change Of Company Secretary
PU
06/03SP Corporation Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/13SP Corporation Limited Announces Resignation of Peter Sung, Non-Executive and Independent Director, Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit and Risk Committee
CI
SP : Change Of Company Secretary

06/04/2022 | 08:42pm EDT
3 June 2022

Change Of Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of SP Corporation Limited wishes to announce the resignation of Ms Lee Pih Peng as Company Secretary with effect from 25 May 2022 and the appointment of Ms Ho Wui Mee Marian as Company Secretary with effect from 2 June 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
William Nursalim alias William Liem
Interim Executive Director
3 June 2022

Disclaimer

SP Corporation Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 00:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 50,3 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
Net income 2021 -1,26 M -0,91 M -0,91 M
Net cash 2021 49,2 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21,1 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart SP CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SP Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mui Noi Phey Senior Manager-Finance
Hong Kok Cheng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
William Liem Executive Director
Kok Ho Leong Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Pih Peng Lee Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SP CORPORATION LIMITED-12.41%15
O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC-10.57%41 513
AUTOZONE, INC.-1.67%40 288
COPART, INC.-23.98%27 374
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.78%17 995
CARMAX, INC.-26.02%15 433