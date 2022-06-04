SP : Change Of Company Secretary

3 June 2022
Change Of Company Secretary
The Board of Directors of SP Corporation Limited wishes to announce the resignation of Ms Lee Pih Peng as Company Secretary with effect from 25 May 2022 and the appointment of Ms Ho Wui Mee Marian as Company Secretary with effect from 2 June 2022.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
William Nursalim alias William Liem
Interim Executive Director
3 June 2022
