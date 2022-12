The financial calendar for SP Group in 2023 is:

24 March Disclosure of financial statements for 2022

27 April Annual General Meeting

02 May Dividend for 2022 at the disposal of shareholders

24 May Disclosure of Interim Report – First three months 2023

23 August Disclosure of Interim Report – First half year 2023

15 November Disclosure of Interim Report – First nine months 2023

Attachment