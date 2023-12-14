The financial calendar for SP Group in 2024 is:

21 March 2024                                       Disclosure of financial statements for 2023
25 April 2024                                         Annual General Meeting
30 April 2024                                         Dividend for 2023 at the disposal of shareholders
27 May 2024                                          Disclosure of Interim Report – First three months 2024
23 August 2024                                      Disclosure of Interim Report – First half year 2024
15 November 2024                                 Disclosure of Interim Report – First nine months 2024

See also attachment.

Attachment

  • Meddelelse nr. 45 - Financial Calendar - ENG - 14 12 23