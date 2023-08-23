SP Group A/S is a Denmark-based company active in the plastics industry, which consists of a number of plastic processing companies. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of molded plastic components and coatings on plastic and metal components. Its operations are divided into two business areas. The Surface Solutions business area consists of the Norwegian company Accoat AS, which delivers surface solutions with Teflon (PTFE) to a diversity of industries worldwide, and the Plastic Solutions business area, that consists of e.g., Plexx AS that develops, creates prototypes, produces and refines plastic parts. SP Group is a supplier of plastic processed parts to Danish industry and has its own factories in Denmark, China, USA, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden and Poland.

Sector Commodity Chemicals