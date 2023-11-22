Official SP GROUP A/S press release

Today, Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is Managing Director of Schur Finance a/s), has acquired 5,100 number of SPG shares, ID Code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 193.00 equal to DKK 984,300.00

and

HCS Holding 2021 ApS, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur, has today acquired 2,000 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 193.00 equal to DKK 386,000.00

and

JSC Holding 2021 ApS, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur, has today acquired 1,000 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 193.00 equal to DKK 193,000.00.

See attachments.

Attachment